Malayalam actor Shine Tim Chacko was taken into custody on Saturday by the Kochi Police following a nearly four-hour interrogation related to an alleged drug case. The arrest comes just days after the actor allegedly fled from a Kochi hotel during an anti-narcotics operation.



Authorities confirmed that Chacko has been booked under Sections 27 and 29 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, pertaining to drug consumption and criminal conspiracy. A medical examination and additional legal steps are expected to follow shortly.

Chacko went for questioning on Saturday

Chacko, who rose to fame with the 2014 hit Ithihasa, was summoned by the police on Friday appeared at the Ernakulam North Police Station on Saturday morning. The questioning was led by a team from the Ernakulam Central division.

Malayalam actor Shine Tom Chacko appears for questioning after fleeing during a drug raid

The incident took place on Wednesday night when the actor reportedly jumped from a third-floor hotel room onto lower floor, via a pool area and fled to avoid an anti-drug raid.

When officers knocked on the door of Room 314, Shine Tom Chacko allegedly spotted them and immediately ran out through the hotel window. The checks, specifically aimed at Chacko, were conducted by the District Anti-Narcotic Special Action Force (DANSAF) at a hotel in Ernakulam district. The police are enquiring into the matter.

Actor Shine Tom Chacko faces formal complaint from Vincy Aloshious over drug allegations

While no narcotics were recovered during the operation, his attempt to evade the authorities raised suspicions and drew public attention.



Earlier, film actor Vincy Aloshious in a complaint lodged before the Film Chamber, accused Chacko of "inappropriate behaviour" towards her under the influence of drugs. Though the actor also complained to the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA) about Chacko on the sets of the yet-to-be-released movie, Soothravakyam, she has not lodged a police complaint.



Chacko’s name also surfaced in a narcotics investigation after an arrested drug peddler claimed she had supplied drugs to both him and actor Sreenath Bhasi.

