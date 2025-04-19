Malayalam actor Shine Tom Chacko appears for questioning after fleeing during a drug raid

Malayalam film actor Shine Tom Chacko appeared before the police in Kochi on Saturday morning for questioning over a recent incident in which he allegedly fled a hotel during a drug raid. Chacko, along with his lawyers, arrived at the Ernakulam North Police Station by around 10 am, according to police sources.

Chacko was called for questioning to ascertain the circumstances surrounding the actor's alleged escape from the hotel during the search operation. On Friday, the police served a notice to the actor, directing him to appear for questioning at Ernakulam North Police Station at 10 am on Saturday.

The questioning was conducted by a team led by the Ernakulam Central Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP).

The raid took place on Wednesday night. Upon realising that the police team had arrived, Chacko escaped from his third-floor room—jumping out of the window onto the second floor of the hotel that comes under the Ernakulam North Police limits.

Chacko then reportedly leapt into a swimming pool on the same floor and escaped through the staircase, police sources added.

As no drugs were recovered from the hotel, no case has been registered in connection with the incident. Though his family informed the police he would appear by 3 pm Chacko arrived by 10 am.

Earlier, film actor Vincy Aloshious in a complaint lodged before the Film Chamber, accused Chacko of "inappropriate behaviour" towards her under the influence of drugs. Though the actor also complained to the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA) about Chacko on the sets of the yet-to-be-released movie, Soothravakyam, she has not lodged a police complaint.

(With agency inputs)