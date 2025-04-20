Emily in Paris is set to being production for season five. The Netflix show around the central character of Emily (played by Lily Collins) is about a young woman exploring a new city, having shifted from the US, building a career, falling in love and making new friendships. The new season will take Lily to newer locations, a welcome change from Paris. The new season will have both portions of Paris and Rome.

The new season will begin production in May. It will first film in Rome and then move back to Paris later in summer.

Who will return?

Series regulars Lily Collins (Emily Cooper), Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu (Sylvie Grateau), Ashley Park (Mindy Chen), Lucas Bravo (Gabriel), Samuel Arnold (Julien), Bruno Gouery (Luc), William Abadie (Antoine Lambert), Lucien Laviscount (Alfie), Thalia Besson (Genevieve) and Eugenio Franceschini (Marcello) will all reprise their roles.

One cast member who will not return is Camille Razat, who played Camille in the first four seasons.

Meanwhile, Lucas Bravo will return as Gabriel despite of talking about being “frustrated with the direction my character is taking,” leading him to “question” whether he wants to return for a fifth season.

When to watch the show?

Emily in Paris season five is set to premiere later this year.