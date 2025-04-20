Toy Story 5: It’s officially coming to theatres in 2026!

Toy Story will bring back fan favourites Buzz Lightyear and Woody in this instalment. After the emotional farewell in Toy Story 4, the iconic Pixar franchise returns with a fresh chapter.

Toy Story 5 will see a new adventure as the toys explore uncharted territories while still capturing the heart and humour that had made the series a global phenomenon.

Cast and release date

Toy Story 5 will release in theatres on June 19, 2026.

The new instalment will have Tim Allen and Tom Hanks as the original voices of Buzz Lightyear and Woody. He shared on the Jimmy Fallon show in 2023 that the studio had approached him for the same.

Reports also suggest that beloved characters like Jessie, Rex, Forky, and Hamm would be making a comeback, though the cast for these roles has yet to be officially confirmed.

Plot of Toy Story 5

The director of the latest instalment of Toy Story, Andrew Stanton, revealed that the plot of the film will focus on the impact of technology on children. While making the announcement about the upcoming Toy Story 5, makers shared a concept with the public that showed all the toys are sad as their owner is busy with a tablet. The toys will now travel the emotional and humorous journey of regaining the child’s attention.

Toy Story 4 concluded with Woody and Buzz parting ways when the former joined Bo Peep to live a life as a "lost toy," free from the constraints of being owned by a child.