Robbie Williams is calling on fans to be more mindful of celebrities’ personal space and the need for their privacy when out in public spaces.

Robbie Williams writes lengthy post for privacy

In a plea to fans on social media, Robbie Williams wrote about his experience indulging in fans’ requests for photographs. In a lengthy post, he wrote about people respecting celebrities' privacy needs. He wrote about an incident in which he was flying on a “domestic flight, going across America,” where he had “three interactions with fellow passengers” in which they asked for a photo with him.

He explained how each interaction went down, offering an insight into the crippling anxiety he feels at the best of times, that would only “spike” with taking photos with people, particularly after he had only gotten two hours of sleep and “wrangled” four kids through the airport.

He wrote, “There’s a kind of unspoken law: as a celebrity, you should be accessible 24/7. Greet all strangers like you’re the mayor of the best town anyone’s ever visited. Make sure their wishes are met, whatever they are. Otherwise you’re a [c-word]. There’s no in-between.”

Williams added that he understood why people approached him but he reckoned, “over 50 percent — probably much more — couldn’t name one of my albums, let alone say they’ve bought a ticket to a show. They’re no more fans of me than they are of the Leaning Tower of Pisa or Big Ben. They’re fans of fame. As am I.”

Robbie also shared that he hoped to offer explanations on behalf of other celebrities who sometimes would turn down a request for a picture and that turbing down a request doesn’t make them bad people. “We’re the same ratio of good and bad as wherever you work,” Williams wrote. “What I am saying is: Let people be people. Humans, struggling — like we all are — in one way or another. Allow people the dignity of their privacy, their wants, their needs. Because most of us are just trying to protect ourselves — mentally, physically or both. Just like you.”