In a sweet photo on Instagram, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan marked her 18th wedding anniversary with husband Abhishek Bachchan and daughter Aaradhya Bachchan.

Aishwarya and Abhishek celebrate 18 years of marriage

One of the most iconic couples of Bollywood, Aishwarya and Abhishek, looked happy together and seemed to have put all previous issues behind them as they came together for a sweet selfie. Matching shades in the picture, Abhishek wore dark red coloured framed glasses that complemented Aishwarya’s bright red lipstick.

They completed 18 years of marriage on April 20, 2025. They tied the knot in 2007.

Taking to her official Instagram handle, the Devdas actress shared a family photo as the trio hugged each other. She did not write anything in the caption and just dropped a white heart. See the photo here:

As soon as the picture dropped on social media, fans wrote heartfelt messages for the couple. One wrote, “Please stay happy. You guys are so adorable together.” Another wrote, “God bless the precious family.”

Some users also pointed out how this picture serves as a slap to trolls who suggested that they were going through a rough patch in marriage and were headed for a divorce. One fan wrote, “This post slaps all the rumours.” Another wrote, “Finally sab theek ho gaya, Nothing in more important than family.”