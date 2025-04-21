Khushboo Patani, sister of Bollywood actress Disha Patani, is being praised for her brave actions after she rescued an infant from an abandoned building located near Disha’s home in Bareilly. Khushboo currently lives in the area with her father, retired police circle officer Jagdish Patani.

Khushboo Patani saves child

During a morning walk, Khushboo heard a baby crying from within a nearby deserted building. She climbed over a wall to reach the source of the sound, where she found a baby around nine to ten months old, visibly injured and lying on the ground.

This is famous actress Disha Patani's sister Khushboo Patani, who was earlier a Major in the Army.

Khushboo was doing a morning walk near her house in Bareilly when she heard a baby crying from a broken house.

— Ankur Anand (@ankuranand0211) April 20, 2025

“There was no direct access to the structure, so she took the courageous step of climbing over a wall to reach the spot. Inside, she found an infant lying on the ground, crying and with visible injuries on the face,” said Circle Officer (City-I) Pankaj Srivastava.

After retrieving the baby, Khushboo took the child home and administered first aid before informing local authorities. The infant was later taken to the district hospital, where they are currently receiving medical attention.

Police launch investigation

Police have launched an investigation to determine who left the child there. “Efforts are underway to trace those responsible for leaving the baby in such a condition,” added Srivastava.

