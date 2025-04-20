Malayalam superstar Mohanlal took to social media to share that he was gifted a hand-signed jersey from football legend Lionel Messi. In his post, the L2: Empuraan actor shared his admiration for Messi and expressed gratitude to his two friends who helped make it happen.

In his post, Mohanlal said, "Some moments in life feel too profound for words. They stay with you forever. Today, I experienced one of those moments. As I gently unwrapped the gift, my heart skipped a beat—a jersey signed by the legend himself, Lionel Messi. And there it was… my name, written in his own hand. For someone who has long admired Messi, not just for his brilliance on the field but for his humility and grace, this was truly special.

"This incredible moment wouldn’t have been possible without the kindness of two dear friends: Dr. Rajeev Mangottil and Rajesh Philip. Thank you from the bottom of my heart. And above all, thank you, God, for this unforgettable gift."

L2: Empuraan becomes a blockbuster

Mohanlal is currently enjoying the success of his political thriller L2: Empuraan, which has grossed a whopping ₹265 crores($30 million) worldwide and is now the highest-grossing Malayalam movie of all time.

Mohanlal and Shobana to reunite in Thudarum

The actor will next be seen in the crime thriller Thudarum, directed by Tharun Moorthy. The film marks the first on-screen reunion of Mohanlal and Shobana in nearly 16 years. The iconic pair have shared the screen in over 50 films.

Thudarum will hit the big screen worldwide on April 25, 2025.

