The early reactions for Andor Season 2 are out, and critics are hailing the Star Wars series as one of the best stories set in the beloved franchise. The show stars Diego Luna as Cassian Andor, a spy for the Rebel Alliance, and serves as a prequel to 2016's Rogue One: A Star Wars Story.

Here's what the early reactions are saying

Season 2 premieres this April on Disney+

The main cast also includes Kyle Soller, Adria Arjona, Stellan Skarsgård, Fiona Shaw, and Genevieve O’Reilly. The first three episodes of Andor Season 2 are set to premiere on Disney+ on 22 April 2025.

