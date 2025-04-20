The early reactions for Andor Season 2 are out, and critics are hailing the Star Wars series as one of the best stories set in the beloved franchise. The show stars Diego Luna as Cassian Andor, a spy for the Rebel Alliance, and serves as a prequel to 2016's Rogue One: A Star Wars Story.

Here's what the early reactions are saying

#Andor Season 2: Episodes 1-5 are good, but it kicks into another gear entirely with episode 6 and rarely lets up. It's the standard by which all future Star Wars will be measured. Superb TV. pic.twitter.com/zy42Vhvpit — Amon Warmann (@AmonWarmann) April 19, 2025

I had the absolute honor of seeing Andor season 2 in its entirety, and I’m absolutely blown away.



This is, without question, the best Star Wars that has ever been made. Incredible performances, deep storytelling, amazing spectacles… it truly has it all.



You’re not ready. pic.twitter.com/mRfIqfiy90 — The Mollylorian @ SWCJ (@mollybrizzell) April 19, 2025

I had the privilege of seeing #Andor season 2 in advance, and I can tell you this: IT IS GOOD. The third arc in particular is a solid contender for my favorite #StarWars story... ever.



Seriously.



Cannot wait for everybody to see this. — Tom Bacon (@TomABacon) April 19, 2025

ANDOR season 2 is an exhilarating and ethically probing revolutionary spy thriller, less a series of “four movies” than an intricately designed season of Star Wars on the nature of fascism and the need for rebellion — in all its forms. One of the best seasons of TV in years. pic.twitter.com/6T0w03PFhn — Brendan Hodges (@metaplexmovies) April 19, 2025

I’ve seen ALL of #Andor season 2 and it’s both Star Wars at its absolute best and a triumph of storytelling in general.



I cried, I cheered, I laughed, I gasped. It’s smart, sophisticated, propulsive, entertaining and hugely resonant. Everything you want & more. It’s a miracle. pic.twitter.com/nsK8gnaRfq — Germain Lussier (@GermainLussier) April 19, 2025

I have seen all of #Andor season 2 and this is not just the best Star Wars show, but the best TV show I've seen all year, period. Utterly riveting, emotionally devastating storytelling. It makes not only Rogue One but even Rebels better. 💫 pic.twitter.com/pawpNINOhP — Rafael Motamayor (@RafaelMotamayor) April 19, 2025

‘ANDOR’ Season 2 is another tremendous season of TV from Tony Gilroy. Quite structurally & narratively different from S1 but still vv effective in creating a devastatingly powerful & heart-breaking Season 2



Diego Luna joins the echelon of top Star Wars performances here easily pic.twitter.com/OS4lgaeyzA — Jacob (@JacobFisherDF) April 19, 2025

Season 2 premieres this April on Disney+

The main cast also includes Kyle Soller, Adria Arjona, Stellan Skarsgård, Fiona Shaw, and Genevieve O’Reilly. The first three episodes of Andor Season 2 are set to premiere on Disney+ on 22 April 2025.

