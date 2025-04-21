Justin Bieber fans shared their concerns for the singer's well-being after a video of the singer dancing and smoking what appears to be a joint at Coachella surfaced on social media. In another video, the singer looked visibly uncomfortable while dancing to Kendrick Lamar's ‘Not Like Us’.

Coachella clip fuels health concerns

Fans have been concerned about Bieber's physical and mental health since February, when TMZ released a video of the singer swaying from side to side at an event in Los Angeles, leading many to speculate that he was on drugs. While the singer's representatives denied the allegations, Bieber's behaviour has been more and more erratic.

Concern grows after viral Video

After the Coachella video went viral, many fans offered their concerns.

🔥🚨DEVELOPING: Grammy award winning singer Justin Bieber was allegedly being forced to dance to this song with gang members while on drugs at Coachella. pic.twitter.com/htliqvkfG4 — Dom Lucre | Breaker of Narratives (@dom_lucre) April 21, 2025

this is what justin bieber fans needs to be worrying about instead of being obsessed with selena gomez.... pic.twitter.com/yDvHmGXJTi — . (@selovelenaa) April 20, 2025

Justin Bieber off the dr*gs being forced to dance to not like us by some thugs at Coachella pic.twitter.com/GFRBjP1QBY — Akademiks TV (@AkademiksTV) April 21, 2025

Damn what in the world is going on with Justin Bieber? pic.twitter.com/gWwiRYpVoI — Luke Rudkowski (@Lukewearechange) April 21, 2025

Is Justin Bieber ok? pic.twitter.com/AV1haulZ00 — King Jared (@certifiedjared) April 21, 2025

