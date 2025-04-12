Director James Gunn shared a new BTS picture of him alongside Nicholas Hoult's Lex Luthor and David Corenswet's Superman from the upcoming DCU movie. The trio appear to be in an office or what's left of one, no doubt from Superman's inevitable confrontation with his most infamous villain.

Hoult originally auditioned for Superman

Hoult initially auditioned for the role of Superman, but Gunn believed he was better suited for Luthor. In the comics, he is a brilliant billionaire who presents himself as a philanthropic businessman while secretly using his intellect and resources for personal gain and sees Superman's arrival in Metropolis as a threat.

We’re wrapping up our Summer Movie Preview with a heroic finale💥 Here’s an exclusive sneak peek at #Superman, featuring David Corenswet, Nicholas Hoult, and director @jamesgunn



Don’t forget to #LookUp when it hits theaters July 11! pic.twitter.com/KzTz2x5gKk — Collider (@Collider) April 11, 2025

The new DCU

The movie will serve as a platform to introduce the audience to the wider world of the newly formed DCU and will introduce several iconic DC heroes like Green Lantern, Hawkgirl, Mr Terrific and Metamorpho. The movie will also feature a few surprise cameos, one of which will be Milly Alcock's Supergirl.

Who will star in her upcoming solo movie, Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow, which is currently being filmed in the UK and directed by Craig Gillespie and is set for a 2026 release.

High expectations for Superman's return

Along with this, a live-action Green Lantern series, Lanterns, is also in production in the US and will introduce iconic DC heroes Hal Jordan and John Stewart, played by Kyle Chandler and Aaron Pierre respectively.

So there is a lot riding on Superman's success. The positive reactions from internal screenings have fans optimistic, but we will have to wait till July 11, 2025, when it hits the big screen across the globe to find out.

