The force is strong indeed! The re-release of Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith has grossed a whopping $11.3 million on its opening day, overtaking the first-day collections of other big re-releases like James Cameron's Avatar and Star Wars: The Phantom Menace.

A record-breaking weekend expected

The movie is expected to gross $25 to $30 million in its opening weekend, putting it on track to be one of the highest-grossing re-releases of all time. Currently, the re-release of James Cameron's Titanic holds the record with a $350 million box office draw.

Revenge of the Sith's enduring popularity

Revenge of the Sith is the third instalment of the Star Wars prequel trilogy and was directed by George Lucas in 2005. The movie followed the Jedi Knight Anakin Skywalker and his descent into the dark side due to the corrupting influence of Senator Palpatine.

Anakin Skywalker and Mace Windu walk into the movies together…



Last night, Hayden Christensen and Samuel L. Jackson surprised fans celebrating the 20th anniversary of Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith. https://t.co/R2ebrmrJ2F pic.twitter.com/ehh86IygUI — Star Wars (@starwars) April 26, 2025

While the prequel trilogy movies received mixed reactions from critics and fans at the time of their release, they have become more popular in recent years, particularly after the disastrous reception of the Star Wars sequel trilogy, and the current box office success of the movie is proof.

The movie stars Ewan McGregor, Natalie Portman, Hayden Christensen, Ian McDiarmid, Samuel L. Jackson, and Christopher Lee in the lead roles.

