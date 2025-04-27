Comedian Kevin Hart has cancelled the Indian show of his Acting My Age tour after the Pahalgam terrorist attack. The show was scheduled to be held at the Indira Gandhi Arena in Delhi this Wednesday, April 30th. The show's ticketing partner announced the news.

Advertisment

Also Read: 'We stand in silence and solidarity': Shreya Ghoshal cancels Surat concert after Pahalgam terrorist attack

Pahalgam attack leaves the nation mourning

The Pahalgam attack is among the deadliest in Kashmir in recent years. On April 22, gunmen opened fire on a group of tourists in the region, claiming the lives of 26 innocent people.

Advertisment

Also Read: Arijit Singh cancels Chennai show following Pahalgam terrorist attack

Refunds and future Plans for Kevin Hart's India tour

In an email, it was revealed that after discussions with Kevin Hart's team, the event has been cancelled and all ticket holders will be issued refunds. They also shared that they were working with Hart's team to reschedule the show for a later date.

Advertisment

"In light of the recent tragic events, our hearts are heavy with grief and solidarity for those who were affected. During this difficult time, we, along with the artist, have collectively made the decision to cancel the upcoming show happening in Delhi this Wednesday, April 30th.

Also Read: Subham: First trailer for Samantha Ruth Prabhu horror comedy is here and it is hilarious

While we were looking forward to gathering with all of you, we believe that it needs to be at a time that we all consider worth celebrating.

All ticket holders will receive full refunds, and the amount will be automatically refunded back to your original mode of payment within 5–7 working days.

We are currently working with Kevin Hart's team on a more appropriate schedule, and you will be notified when this is finalised.

Thank you for your understanding."

Kevin Hart cancels tour Photograph: (WION Web Desk)

At the time of writing this article, Kevin Hart and his team have yet to release an official statement regarding the cancellation. The next leg of his comedy tour will be held in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, on May 1st.

Also Read: Alien: Earth new teaser hints at possible Xenomorph vs Predator showdown