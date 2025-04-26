Singer Shreya Ghoshal has cancelled her upcoming concert in Surat in response to the tragic Pahalgam terror attack. The concert, part of her All Hearts Tour, was originally scheduled for April 26 at the Pandit Dindayal Upadhyay Indoor Stadium.

A devastating attack that shook the nation

The Pahalgam attack is among the deadliest in Kashmir in recent years. On April 22, gunmen opened fire on a group of tourists in the region, claiming the lives of 26 innocent people.

The organisers announced the cancellation through Instagram, stating, "The incident, one of the most fatal in Kashmir in recent years, resulted in the deaths of 26 people after gunmen opened fire on a group of tourists in Pahalgam."

Shreya shares an emotional tribute

Shreya Ghoshal also expressed her heartbreak on Instagram, writing, “I can't stop thinking about Pahalgam. About the silence that must've followed the chaos. About the families whose worlds will never be the same again. It breaks my heart to know that lives were lost in such a beautiful, peaceful place, lives that had nothing to do with violence, yet became its victims. This is a wound to the soul of our nation. My heart goes out to every family shattered by this senseless violence. We grieve with you. And we will remember.”

Artists across India mourn the loss

In recent days, several prominent artists have shown solidarity with the victims. Singer Arijit Singh cancelled his Chennai concert, while composer Anirudh Ravichander postponed his Bengaluru tour dates as a mark of respect.

