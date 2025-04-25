Aamir Khan has revealed that he will not be appearing at the Andaz Apna Apna re-release after the Pahalgam terror attack. The actor was to attend a special screening of his 1994 cult classic comedy held for cast and crew members before its re-release today.

Aamir deeply affected by tragedy

The attack, one of the most fatal in Kashmir in recent years, resulted in the deaths of 26 people after gunmen opened fire on a group of tourists in Pahalgam on April 22nd.

Speaking to Subhash K. Jha, Aamir Khan said he was shocked by the senseless violence and shared he will not be attending the special screening: “I was reading reports about what happened at Pahalgam in Kashmir. I have been badly affected by the senseless killing of innocents. I was in no state to go (to the preview). I will see it sometime later this week.”

Bollywood unites in mourning

Andaz Apna Apna was directed by Rajkumar Santoshi and starred Aamir Khan and Salman Khan as two gold diggers who attempt to win over a young heiress for her money. The movie is considered one of the best Bollywood comedies of all time.

Several Bollywood stars have spoken out to express their grief and outrage. Celebrities including Akshay Kumar, Shah Rukh Khan, Sara Ali Khan, Priyanka Chopra, and Kareena Kapoor offered their condolences.

Singer Arijit Singh cancelled his Chennai show and issued refunds and composer Anirudh Ravichander postponed ticket sales for the Bengaluru leg of his Hukum Tour as a mark of respect and in tribute to the victims of the attack.

