Not just Bollywood stars but several actors from Pakistan too have condemned the Pahalgam terror attack that took place on Tuesday after in the Kashmir valley and left at least 27 people dead. Pakistani actors have expressed their deepest condolences to families of the victims and condemned the attack.

Pakistani stars react to Pahalgam attack

Actor Fawad Khan took to Instagram Stories to express his sadness. He wrote, “Deeply saddened to hear the news of the heinous attack in Pahalgam. Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims of this horrifying incident and we pray for strength and healing for their families in this difficult time”.

Fawad’s post amid growing wave of criticism and call for boycott of his film Abir Gulaal which co-stars Vaani Kapoor. On Thursday, sources close to the I&B Ministry stated that the film would not be releasing in India due to the growing tension between India and Pakistan following the attack.

Fawad wasn’t the only actor from across the border to condemn the attack.

Actress Hania Aamir was among the first Pakistani celebrities to react to the incident. In her Instagram story, she wrote, “Tragedy anywhere is a tragedy for all of us. My heart is with the innocent lives affected by the recent events. In pain, in grief, and in hope—we are one. When innocent lives are lost, the pain is not theirs alone—it belongs to all of us. No matter where we come from, grief speaks the same language. May we choose humanity, always."

The Sanam Teri Kasam actor Mawra Hocane shared, “My deepest condolences to the affected families... An act of terrorism against one is terrorism against all...What’s happening to the world”.

Farhan Saeed posted, “Heartfelt condolences for Pahalgam victims and their families”.

Actor Usama Khan used X, formerly known as Twitter, to share his views, writing, “Heartfelt condolences to the famlies & loved ones of the #PahalgamAttack victims. May they find strength during this difficult time. Terrorism is condemnable, regardless of where it occurs, whether in Pakistan, India, or anywher else. We shd stand against sch senseless violence”.

At least 27 people lost their lives when terrorists descended from the hills in the picturesque valley area of Pahalgam and opened fire at the tourists on Tuesday afternoon, in what turned out to be one of the deadliest terror attacks in Kashmir.