The Pahalgam terror attack has left the entire country in grief and anger. Several Bollywood stars, including Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar and others, condemned the brutal terror attack in Pahalgam. Now, music composer Salim Merchant too has expressed anger over the attack and stated that the terrorists should not be associated with any religion, certainly not Islam. Salim is a popular singer and part of the composer duo Salim-Sulaiman, who have composed several blockbuster Bollywood songs.

Salim Merchant expresses anger

On Thursday, Salim took to Instagram and shared a video message condemning the terror attack. He said, "The innocent people who were killed in Pahalgam were targeted because they were Hindus and not Muslims. Are the killers Muslims? No, they're terrorists. Because Islam doesn't teach this." Further quoting from the Quran, he referenced Surah Al-Baqarah, verse 256, saying, "It is said that there is no compulsion in religion. This is written in the Quran Sharif."

He added, “Mujhe sharam aa rahi hai as a Muslim ki yeh din dekhna padh raha hai (As a Muslim, I feel ashamed that we have to see this day) — that my innocent Hindu brothers and sisters were brutally murdered simply for their identity. When will this hatred end? Kashmir had finally begun to heal, and now this. I don’t even know how to put my grief and anger into words. I pray with my head bowed for the innocent people who lost their lives. May God give strength and prosperity to them and their families. Om Shanti.”

Celebs express grief over Pahalgam attack

Many Bollywood celebrities have expressed anger and grief over the attack that left atleast 27 dead and several others injured.

Bollywood star Salman Khan took to X to condemn the attack and wrote, “Kashmir, heaven on planet earth, turning into hell. Innocent people being targeted, my heart goes out to their families. Ek bhi innocent ko marna puri kainath ko marne ke barabar hai (Killing one innocent person is like killing all of humanity)."

Shah Rukh Khan hoped that the nation would get justice. "Words fail to express the sadness and anger at the treachery and inhumane act of violence that has occurred in Pahalgam. In times like these, one can only turn to God and say a prayer for the families that suffered, and express my deepest condolences. May we, as a nation, stand united, strong, and get justice against this heinous act,” wrote SRK.

Actors like Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, Sonu Sood, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Priyanka Chopra, Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif and many others have strongly condemned the attack on social media.

