Terrorists opened fire at a famed meadow near Pahalgam on Tuesday afternoon, killing 26 people, mostly tourists, in what is the deadliest attack in the Valley since the Pulwama strike in 2019.

Advertisment

Several celebrities took to social media to condemn the attack.



"Horrified to know of the terror attack on tourists in Pahalgam. Sheer evil to kill innocent people like this. Prayers for their families," Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar wrote on X.

Horrified to know of the terror attack on tourists in Pahalgam. Sheer evil to kill innocent people like this. Prayers for their families. 🙏 — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) April 22, 2025

Advertisment

Kamal Haasan wrote, "I strongly condemn the heinous terror attack in Pahalgam. My thoughts are with the families who have lost their loved ones, and I wish strength and recovery to the injured. India stands united — in grief, in resolve, and in our commitment to uphold law, order, and national security.

I strongly condemn the heinous terror attack in Pahalgam. My thoughts are with the families who have lost their loved ones, and I wish strength and recovery to the injured.



India stands united — in grief, in resolve, and in our commitment to uphold law, order, and national… — Kamal Haasan (@ikamalhaasan) April 22, 2025

“Strongly condemn the cowardly terrorist attack on innocent tourists in Kashmir’s #Pahalgam. Terrorism should not have any place in a civilized world and this dastardly act is unacceptable. My deepest condolences to the families who lost their dear ones and prayers for early recovery of those who are injured. Om Sai ram,” added Sonu Sood.

Advertisment

Strongly condemn the cowardly terrorist attack on innocent tourists in Kashmir’s #Pahalgam. Terrorism should not have any place in a civilized world and this dastardly act is unacceptable. My deepest condolences to the families who lost their dear ones and prayers for early… — sonu sood (@SonuSood) April 22, 2025

World leaders condemn terror attack in India's J&K: Trump says 'deeply disturbing news', Putin condemns 'brutal crime'



Tusshar Kapoor posted, “Strongly condemn the dastardly terrorist attack in Pehalgam, India will give a befitting reply to the cowards! Those who fear the rise of India will have to eat humble pie, as always! Prayers for those injured and the families of those killed! #pehalgam.”

Strongly condemn the dastardly terrorist attack in Pehalgam, India will give a befitting reply to the cowards! Those who fear the rise of India will have to eat humble pie, as always! Prayers for those injured and the families of those killed! #pehalgam — Tusshar (@TusshKapoor) April 22, 2025

Tagging Narendra Modi, Amit Shah and Rajnath Singh, Sanjay Dutt said, “They killed our people in cold blood. This can’t be forgiven, these terrorists need to know we are not staying quiet. We need to retaliate, I request our Prime Minister @narendramodi ji, Home Minister @AmitShah ji and Defence Minister @rajnathsingh ji to give them what they deserve.”

J&K Pahalgam terror attack: PM Modi warns, 'won't spare them'

They killed our people in cold blood. This can’t be forgiven, these terrorists need to know we are not staying quiet. We need to retaliate, I request our Prime Minister @narendramodi ji, Home Minister @AmitShah ji and Defence Minister @rajnathsingh ji to give them what they… — Sanjay Dutt (@duttsanjay) April 22, 2025

Anupam Kher condemned the attack in a video post and reminded people of his film The Kashmir Files.

Raveena Tandon reacted to the attack news, saying, “Om Shanti. condolences. Shocked and angry. No words to express the anguish. Prayers and strength to the victims. Time we all let go of petty in-house fighting, UNITE and realise the true enemy.”

Pahalgam terror attack: PM Modi cuts short his Saudi Arabia visit after militant attack in J&K that killed 27 | Key Updates

Former actress Zaira Wasim, best known for her role in Dangal, also condemned the attack. She said, “Deeply saddened by the horror that unfolded in Baisaran, Pahalgam. This is unjustifiable and deserves to be condemned in the strongest terms. My thoughts and heartfelt condolences are with the families enduring this nightmare.”

Deeply saddened by the horror that unfolded in Baisaran, Pahalgam.



This is unjustifiable and deserves to be condemned in the strongest terms.



My thoughts and heartfelt condolences are with the families enduring this nightmare. — Zaira Wasim (@ZairaWasimmm) April 22, 2025

According to reports, a militant group called the "Kashmir Resistance" claimed responsibility for the attack in a social media message.