A deadly terror attack at the popular tourist area of Pahalgam in South Kashmir on Tuesday (April 22) left multiple people dead and at least 20 others injured, officials confirmed.



Union Home Minister Amit Shah reached Srinagar in the evening and was received by CM Omar Abdullah and senior officials at the airport. Shah was holding meeting with LG Manoj Sinha, CM Omar Abdullah and other high-level officials following Pahalgam terrorist attack.

What happened?

According to a senior police officer, a group of two to three terrorists opened fire on a group of unarmed, innocent tourists at Baisaran, a scenic off-road meadow in Pahalgam. The injured were quickly taken to hospital, with several said to be in critical condition.

This is the first such attack targeting tourists in 2025. The last time militants targeted tourists was in May last year, also in Pahalgam, when two people were wounded.

Reactions from leaders

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah described the assault as unprecedented in recent times. “Needless to say, this attack is much larger than anything we’ve seen directed at civilians in recent years,” he said. He added that the final death toll was still being confirmed and urged patience as official information is gathered.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi condemned the attack strongly, vowing that those responsible for the “heinous act will be brought to justice.” He also said that their “evil agenda will never succeed.”

Home Minister Amit Shah echoed the prime minister's sentiments, stating that the attackers “won’t be spared.” He confirmed that one person had died and around 20 others were injured in the incident, including tourists. Shah is expected to travel to Srinagar for an urgent security meeting after speaking with Prime Minister Modi over the phone.