A deadly terror attack at the popular tourist area of Pahalgam in South Kashmir on Tuesday (April 22) left multiple people dead and at least 20 others injured, officials confirmed.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah reached Srinagar in the evening and was received by CM Omar Abdullah and senior officials at the airport. Shah was holding meeting with LG Manoj Sinha, CM Omar Abdullah and other high-level officials following Pahalgam terrorist attack.
What happened?
According to a senior police officer, a group of two to three terrorists opened fire on a group of unarmed, innocent tourists at Baisaran, a scenic off-road meadow in Pahalgam. The injured were quickly taken to hospital, with several said to be in critical condition.
This is the first such attack targeting tourists in 2025. The last time militants targeted tourists was in May last year, also in Pahalgam, when two people were wounded.
Reactions from leaders
Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah described the assault as unprecedented in recent times. “Needless to say, this attack is much larger than anything we’ve seen directed at civilians in recent years,” he said. He added that the final death toll was still being confirmed and urged patience as official information is gathered.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi condemned the attack strongly, vowing that those responsible for the “heinous act will be brought to justice.” He also said that their “evil agenda will never succeed.”
Home Minister Amit Shah echoed the prime minister's sentiments, stating that the attackers “won’t be spared.” He confirmed that one person had died and around 20 others were injured in the incident, including tourists. Shah is expected to travel to Srinagar for an urgent security meeting after speaking with Prime Minister Modi over the phone.
Apr 22, 2025 21:12 IST
Pahalgam terror attack LIVE: J&K CM Omar Abdullah briefs Union Home Minister Amit Shah
J&K CM Omar Abdullah briefs Union Home Minister Amit Shah over Pahalgam terrorist attack. LG Manoj Sinha and other high-level officials also present.
Apr 22, 2025 21:11 IST
Pahalgam terror attack LIVE: West Bengal CM condemns J&K attack
I am deeply anguished by the brutal terrorist attack in the Pahalgam region of Anantnag, Jammu & Kashmir.— Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) April 22, 2025
My heartfelt condolences to the families of those who lost their lives, and prayers for the swift recovery of the injured.
This act of violence is utterly reprehensible and…
Apr 22, 2025 21:08 IST
Pahalgam terror attack LIVE: Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar expresses condolences
Deeply saddened by the heinous terror attack on tourists in #Pahalgam, Jammu & Kashmir. Our thoughts are with the victims and their families.— Gideon Sa'ar | גדעון סער (@gidonsaar) April 22, 2025
Israel stands united with India in the fight against terror. 🇮🇱🇮🇳
Apr 22, 2025 20:47 IST
Pahalgam terror attack LIVE: Bajrang Dal workers in Jammu hold protest following terrorist attack on tourists in Pahalgam
#WATCH | Bajrang Dal workers in Jammu hold protest following terrorist attack on tourists in Pahalgam pic.twitter.com/jRsYRAQeM1— ANI (@ANI) April 22, 2025
Apr 22, 2025 20:46 IST
Pahalgam terror attack LIVE: Congress leader Shashi Tharoor condemns the attack
While the Parliamentary Standing Committee on External Affairs is in Lakshadweep, news has just come in of the horrifying and cowardly terrorist attack on tourists in Pahelgam, Kashmir. I join all those who unreservedly condemn this heinous crime, which is an assault, not just on…— Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) April 22, 2025
Apr 22, 2025 20:45 IST
Pahalgam terror attack LIVE: The Resistance Front claims responsibility of the attack
As reports of the Kashmir terror attack on tourists emerged, The Resistance Front (TRF), a front for the banned Pakistan-based terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), claimed responsibility.
Apr 22, 2025 20:41 IST
Pahalgam terror attack LIVE: At least 24 feared dead after militants open fire at tourist spot in J&k
At least 24 people were killed in India's J&K when gunmen opened fire on a group of tourists, as per AFP report
Apr 22, 2025 20:32 IST
Pahalgam terror attack LIVE: Involvement of banned Pakistan-based terror outfits like Lashkar-e-Taiba, Jaish-e-Mohammed suspected
Security sources told WION that banned Pakistan-based terror outfits like Lashkar-e-Taiba and Jaish-e-Mohammed are behind the operation. These groups, according to officials, have now shifted tactics, forming smaller assault units that are targeting civilians.
Apr 22, 2025 20:30 IST
Pahalgam terror attack LIVE: J&K attack tied to Pakistan-backed terror groups, say security sources
The recent deadly attack in Pahalgam, South Kashmir, is being seen as part of a wider plot orchestrated by Pakistan, security agency sources have said. The assault, which left multiple civilians dead and injured over 20, appears to be the latest move in a broader terror campaign ahead of the Amarnath Yatra.
Apr 22, 2025 20:18 IST
Pahalgam terror attack LIVE: Ambassador of Argentina to India expresses condolences
We convey our condolences to the victims of this abominable terrorist act. Argentina stands with India in rejecting all forms of terrorism, extremism, and bigotry. Allways with Life and against Terror - @narendramodi @DrSJaishankar @AmitShah https://t.co/nLYacOo4L2— Mariano Caucino (@CaucinoMariano) April 22, 2025
Apr 22, 2025 20:15 IST
Pahalgam terror attack LIVE: 24/7 emergency help desk for tourists
A dedicated help desk has been established at the Police Control Room Anantnag to assist tourists requiring assistance or information.
Contact Details:
9596777669
01932225870
Whatsapp: 9419051940
Apr 22, 2025 20:07 IST
Pahalgam terror attack LIVE: 'Dastardly, inhuman act must be condemned unequivocally': President Murmu
The terrorist attack on tourists in Pahalgam of Jammu and Kashmir is shocking and painful. It is a dastardly and inhuman act which must be condemned unequivocally. Attacking innocent citizens, in this case tourists, is utterly appalling and unpardonable.— President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) April 22, 2025
My heartfelt condolences…
Apr 22, 2025 20:02 IST
Pahalgam terror attack LIVE: Israel Ambassador 'appalled' after the attack
Sad and appalled following the terrorist attack in J&K which took the lives of innocent civilians.— 🇮🇱 Reuven Azar (@ReuvenAzar) April 22, 2025
Our thoughts are with the victims and their families and our support is for the security forces in their struggle against terror. https://t.co/goSZDcAc5D
Apr 22, 2025 19:52 IST
Pahalgam terror attack LIVE: Several tourists fired upon in J&K's Pahalgam, Amit Shah to visit attack site
Apr 22, 2025 19:47 IST
Pahalgam terror attack LIVE: 'Targeting unarmed innocents an attack on humanity' says Arvind Kejriwal
जम्मू-कश्मीर के पहलगाम में पर्यटकों पर हुआ कायराना आतंकी हमला बेहद शर्मनाक और निंदनीय है। निहत्थे मासूमों को निशाना बनाना मानवता पर हमला है। इस दुःखद घड़ी में पूरा देश एकजुट है, पीड़ित परिवारों के साथ हमारी संवेदनाएं हैं और हम आतंक के हर रूप की कठोर शब्दों में भर्त्सना करते हैं।— Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) April 22, 2025
-
Apr 22, 2025 19:45 IST
Pahalgam terror attack LIVE: PM Modi condemns "heinous act", Home Minister promises "harshest consequences"
I strongly condemn the terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir. Condolences to those who have lost their loved ones. I pray that the injured recover at the earliest. All possible assistance is being provided to those affected.— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 22, 2025
Those behind this heinous act will be brought…
Anguished by the terror attack on tourists in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir. My thoughts are with the family members of the deceased. Those involved in this dastardly act of terror will not be spared, and we will come down heavily on the perpetrators with the harshest consequences.…— Amit Shah (@AmitShah) April 22, 2025