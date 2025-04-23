Salman Khan is the recent Bollywood star to have reacted to the terror attack that took place in Pahalgam. On Wednesday, the Bollywood superstar took to his X account to condemn the attack and shared how Kashmir, which is considered heaven on earth, is turning into hell.

Khan also paid condolences to the families of the deceased and slammed terrorists for killing innocent people.

What Salman Khan wrote

Taking to X, Salman Khan posted, “Kashmir, heaven on planet earth, turning into hell. Innocent people being targeted, my heart goes out to their families. Ek bhi innocent ko marna puri kainath ko marne ke barabar hai,(killing even one innocent is equivalent to killing the humanity).”

SRK reacts to the terror attack

Earlier in the day, Shah Rukh Khan also expressed sadness and anger over the deadly terror attack in Kashmir’s Pahalgam. “Words fail to express the sadness and anger at the treachery and inhumane act of violence that has occurred in Pahalgam. In times like these, one can only turn to God and say a prayer for the families that suffered and express my deepest condolences. May we as a Nation, stand united, strong and get justice against this heinous act," he wrote.

Several other celebrities, including Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, Siddharth Malhotra, Sonu Sood, Anupam Kher, Katrina Kaif, Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra and Allu Arjun have also expressed shock and anger over the terrorist attack.

The Pahalgam terror attack

On Tuesday, a Lashkar-linked terror outfit opened fire on a group of tourists in Pahalgam. The incident killed at least 27 people. Eyewitnesses told security forces that two to three men rushed in dressed in military fatigues, firing indiscriminately at tourists while they were enjoying the famed Baisaran Meadows of Pahalgam on horseback. A terror outfit called The Resistance Front (TRF)- allegedly a Lashkar offshoot- took responsibility for the attack.