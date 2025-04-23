The terror attack in Pahalgam, Kashmir, has sent shockwaves across the globe, with world leaders and celebrities condemning the incident that killed 26 innocent people.

On Wednesday (April 22), suspected militants carried out a barbaric attack by opening fire in the Baisaran meadow, targeting mostly tourists.

Priyanka on Pahalgam terror attack:

Several Bollywood celebrities have expressed grief over the horrific incident. Actor Priyanka Chopra also reacted to the gruesome attack, stating that it "will haunt us for a long time."

Taking to her Instagram handle on Wednesday (April 23), Chopra wrote,''What happened in Pahalgam in represhensible. People were there on vacantions, honeymoons, celebrating with their families. Just taking in the beauty of Kashmir. So many innocent lives were caught in a storm they never asked for. Targeted, right in front of their loved ones.''

She added,''This is not a tragedy we can move past from. This heinous attack should shake the conscience of humanity. This will haunt us for a long time. To those grieving, displaced, mourning and living in fear, my thoughts and prayers are with you. I'm so deeply anguished by this.''

Alia Bhatt took to Instagram to mourn the loss of lives in a terrorist attack. In a post shared, the Raazi actress condemned the incident, saying, ''Every time something like this happens, it chips away at the shared humanity.''

''The news from Pahalgam is heartbreaking. Innocent lives lost. Tourists, families, people who were just...living. Seeking beauty. Seeking peace. And now there's only grief. And the unbearable weight of it. (sic)."

The actress wrote further, "Every time something like this happens, it chips away at our shared humanity. May those souls rest in peace. And may those left behind find strength somehow - though I don't know how we even begin to ask that of them. (sic)."

Condenming the attack, Katrina Kaif wrote in a post, "Heartbroken by the horrific attack in Pahalgam. Unsuspecting and innocent tourists and civilians whose lives have been tragically taken."

Recent update on Pahalgam attack

An investigation is underway to capture the terrorists responsible for the attack that has been described as the worst attack in the country in nearly two decades.

On Wednesday (April 23), security agencies also released a sketch of the terrorists. According to officials, their names are - Asif Fauji, Suleman Shah and Abu Talha.