Here’s a snapshot of Kashmir’s tourism growth over the last four years:



Source: Economic Survey Report 2024-25

The timing of the attack couldn't be more economically devastating. The summer season, which begins in late March and stretches until October, accounts for the lion’s share of Kashmir’s annual tourism income. Just before the attack, over 8.14 lakh visitors had thronged to Srinagar’s Tulip Garden—the largest in Asia—in the first 26 days of its opening on March 26. The garden had also attracted more than 3,000 international tourists, signaling that Kashmir was regaining its charm on the global map.

Centre efforts to bring normalcy back in valley & building Kashmir brand

The branding effort had not come easy. Since the revocation of Article 370, the Centre had gone all-in to reposition Kashmir as a secure, investor-ready alpine destination. Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government had introduced a series of economic and promotional reforms tailored to transform the region’s conflict-ridden past into a tourism-driven future. This included the introduction of a new tourism policy with 75 heritage and spiritual sites, the rapid expansion of air and rail connectivity, and a ₹1,000 crore infrastructure boost. The Centre also actively wooed Bollywood and international filmmakers with a revamped film policy, hosted international marathons, and even held India’s first F4 car show in Srinagar.

A major milestone was achieved in May 2023, when Srinagar hosted the G20 Tourism Working Group meeting. Over 60 international delegates participated, bringing global attention and perceived stability to the Valley. Events like the Khelo India Winter Games in Gulmarg and high-level investor summits were part of a larger strategic blueprint to privatize and modernize tourism, and position Kashmir as a new growth frontier.

Now, all that momentum hangs in the balance. The Pahalgam attack has not only struck at the heart of the tourism economy but threatens to undo years of work building Brand Kashmir. Tour operators are reporting mass cancellations, hotels are emptying out, and transport services are facing sharp declines in demand. The cascading effect is already being felt by shikara operators, handicraft vendors, taxi drivers, and hoteliers—many of whom had taken loans post-COVID to scale up their services in anticipation of the peak season. For them, the blow is not just emotional—it’s financially crippling.

The concern now is that the attack will once again reframe Kashmir in international headlines as a conflict zone, undermining the carefully cultivated perception of normalcy. International tourism, destination weddings, and foreign investments may all take a backseat as the global travel community re-evaluates safety concerns. For a region that had just begun to move beyond its troubled past, this attack is not only a humanitarian tragedy but a branding crisis of immense proportions.

What happens next will be a test of both governance and narrative control. The government may need to deploy a combination of emergency economic relief and aggressive reputation management—ranging from financial support for local businesses to international PR efforts that reposition the region as safe for visitors and investors alike.