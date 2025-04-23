Pahalgam terrorist attack LIVE Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi returned to Delhi after cutting short his visit to Saudi Arabia in the wake of the Pahalgam terror attack. At least 27 people, mostly tourists, were killed when suspected militants opened fire in India's Jammu and Kashmir territory, police said on Wednesday. The gunmen opened fire at tourists gathered in a Baisaran meadow and ran away into the jungles with a manhunt on. This is the worst such attack in the country in nearly two decades.

JK Pahalgam Terror Attack Live

PM Modi condemned the attack as he wrote on X, "I strongly condemn the terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir. Condolences to those who have lost their loved ones. I pray that the injured recover at the earliest. All possible assistance is being provided to those affected."

Pahalgam Terror Attack Live Updates

"Those behind this heinous act will be brought to justice...they will not be spared! Their evil agenda will never succeed. Our resolve to fight terrorism is unshakable and it will get even stronger," he added.

Immediately upon his arrival, PM Modi held an emergency meeting at the airport with National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval, Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri and some other officials.

The Resistance Front (TRF), a shadow organisation of Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), is believed to be behind the attack.

