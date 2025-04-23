Pahalgam terrorist attack LIVE Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi returned to Delhi after cutting short his visit to Saudi Arabia in the wake of the Pahalgam terror attack. At least 27 people, mostly tourists, were killed when suspected militants opened fire in India's Jammu and Kashmir territory, police said on Wednesday. The gunmen opened fire at tourists gathered in a Baisaran meadow and ran away into the jungles with a manhunt on. This is the worst such attack in the country in nearly two decades.
PM Modi condemned the attack as he wrote on X, "I strongly condemn the terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir. Condolences to those who have lost their loved ones. I pray that the injured recover at the earliest. All possible assistance is being provided to those affected."
"Those behind this heinous act will be brought to justice...they will not be spared! Their evil agenda will never succeed. Our resolve to fight terrorism is unshakable and it will get even stronger," he added.
Immediately upon his arrival, PM Modi held an emergency meeting at the airport with National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval, Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri and some other officials.
The Resistance Front (TRF), a shadow organisation of Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), is believed to be behind the attack.
Apr 23, 2025 11:40 IST
Pahalgam Terror Attack Live updates: Amit Shah at Baisaran meadow
Union Home Minister Amit Shah arrived at Baisaran meadow, the site of the Pahalgam terror attack.
#WATCH | Union Home Minister Amit Shah arrives at Baisaran meadow, the site of the Pahalgam terror attack pic.twitter.com/i9f6muLgTq— ANI (@ANI) April 23, 2025
Apr 23, 2025 11:33 IST
Terror attack in India: Office of J&K CM said 'deeply shocked and anguished'
Office of J&K CM Omar Abdullah said, "Deeply shocked and anguished by the despicable terrorist attack in Pahalgam yesterday. This barbaric and senseless act of brutality against innocent civilians has no place in our society. We condemn it in the strongest possible terms.
We mourn the precious lives lost.
No amount of money can ever compensate for the loss of loved ones, but as a mark of support and solidarity, the J&K Government announces an ex-gratia of ₹10 lakh each for the families of the deceased, ₹2 lakh for those seriously injured, and ₹1 lakh for those with minor injuries.
All arrangements for the dignified transport of the victims back to their homes have been made. The injured are being provided the best medical care.
Our hearts go out to the bereaved families. We share in your grief and stand by you in this dark hour. But terror will never break our resolve, and we will not rest until those behind this barbarity are brought to justice."
Apr 23, 2025 11:10 IST
J&K terror attack live: NIA to take over the case
NIA officials reach PCR in Srinagar. Likely to take over the investigation of the case.
Apr 23, 2025 11:07 IST
Pahalgam Terror Attack Live: Defence minister being briefed by army, navy chief
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is being briefed by the Services chiefs, including Army chief Gen Upendra Dwivedi and Navy chief Admiral Dinesh Tripathi, on the current security situation in the Kashmir valley after the terror attack yesterday in Pahalgam. Top officers have been rushed to the affected areas and local formations have been asked to be on alert and further intensify the counter terrorist operations. More troops have been inducted in the areas near the attack site to carry out search and destroy operations: Defence sources TO ANI
Apr 23, 2025 11:06 IST
Pahalgam Terror Attack Live: Shah and Abdullah left PCR
Latest Update: Home Minister Amit Shah and CM Omar Abdullah left PCR. Shah will go to Anantnag first and later do aerial survey of Baisaran area where the attack took place.
Apr 23, 2025 11:04 IST
Pahalgam victim family reaction
Sujata’s mother and Bharat Bhushan’s mother-in-law, Vimala, speak out.
Daughter Called at 2:45 PM Yesterday…"Speaking to the media, Sujata's mother and Bharat Bhushan’s aunt Vimala shared heart-wrenching details about the tragic incident:
“Our daughter called around 2:45 PM yesterday and informed us about the situation. She was previously working in an IT company. It’s been five years since her marriage. Only after her call did we come to know what had happened.
They were asked to show their Aadhaar cards. After confirming their identities, they were shot dead.
They reportedly said, ‘If you say you're Muslim, we’ll let you go.’ They even told them, ‘Call Modi and ask him to save you.’ They shot my daughter in the head… she was shot in the head until she died.
Apr 23, 2025 11:01 IST
Pahalgam Terror Attack Live updates: Ambassador of Nepal to India condemns attack
Ambassador of Nepal to India, Dr. Shankar P Sharma says, "Nepal strongly condemns the cowardly terror attack in Pahalgam, J&K. We stand with India against such violence. Deeply saddened by the loss of Nepali citizen Sudip Neupane. Heartfelt condolences to his family & all affected. Government of Nepal will provide all necessary assistance to his family."
Apr 23, 2025 10:58 IST
JK terror attack live updates: Here's what Pakistan has said
Hours after the deadly terror attack at Pahalgam in south Kashmir's Anantnag district on Tuesday (Apr 22) killed at least 26 people, Pakistan released its first statement claiming that it has "nothing to do" with the incident.
Pakistan’s Defence Minister Khawaja Asif said that, “Pakistan has no link with the Pagalgam terror attack," asserting that it was a reaction by those who opposed the Indian Central government, citing unrest in regions like Nagaland, Kashmir, and Manipur.
Describing the attack as "homegrown," he said, "the Central government in India is facing protests in many states, including Nagaland, Manipur, Kashmir, and Chhattisgarh. This is home-grown as the government is exploiting many."
“We do not support terrorism in any form, and locals should not be a target for terrorists, and we have no doubt about it," he said.
Apr 23, 2025 10:22 IST
JK Pahalgam Terror Attack Live updates: China's envoy to India condemn attack
Xu Feihong, the Chinese Ambassador to India, said, "Shocked by the attack in Pahalgam and condemn. Deep condolences for the victims and sincere sympathies to the injured and the bereaved families. Oppose terrorism of all forms."
Apr 23, 2025 10:15 IST
JK Pahalgam Terror Attack Live updates: Amit Shah pays tributes to the victims
Home Minister Amit Shah paid tributes to the victims of the Pahalgam terror attack in Srinagar.
Apr 23, 2025 10:13 IST
JK Pahalgam Terror Attack Live updates: MLA meets the family of Lieutenant Vinay Narwal
MLA Jagmohan Anand meets the family of Indian Navy Officer, Lieutenant Vinay Narwal, who was killed in the Pahalgam terrorist attack while he was on leave in Jammu and Kashmir.
#WATCH | Karnal | MLA Jagmohan Anand meets the family of Indian Navy Officer, Lieutenant Vinay Narwal, who was killed in the Pahalgam terrorist attack while he was on leave in J&K pic.twitter.com/4RdSTxC6ES— ANI (@ANI) April 23, 2025
Apr 23, 2025 10:11 IST
JK Pahalgam Terror Attack Live updates: Punjab CM has called a high-level meeting
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has called a high-level security meeting at 11:00 am (IST) at the CM residence. The meeting aims to review security arrangements in Punjab, considering the recent terrorist attack in Kashmir. Emphasis will be laid on tightening security measures in the state.
Apr 23, 2025 10:03 IST
JK Pahalgam Terror Attack Live updates: Security Forces at Baisaran meadow
Latest footage shows Indian security Forces at Baisaran meadow, where the terrorist attack took place.
#WATCH | Pahalgam, J&K | Security Forces at Baisaran meadow, where the terrorist attack took place yesterday that left several people dead and many injured. pic.twitter.com/QyQv1nSO21— ANI (@ANI) April 23, 2025
Apr 23, 2025 10:01 IST
JK Pahalgam Terror Attack Live updates: PM Mosi returns to India
Modi arrived in Delhi on Wednesday morning after cutting short his Saudi Arabia visit. Immediately after his arrival, PM took a briefing meeting at the airport with NSA, Foreign Minister Dr S Jaishankar, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri and other officials to discuss the situation.