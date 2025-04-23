A day after the Resistance Front (TRF), an offshoot of the banned Pakistan-based terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), attacked tourists in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam, India announced stern actions against Pakistan.

Advertisment

During a Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) briefing, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri announced drastic actions against Pakistan, giving strict deadlines.

In a major move, India has asked Pakistani nationals to leave Indian soil while giving them deadlines to do so.

Also read: India's BIG action after Pahalgam attack: Indus treaty halted, diplomats expelled, Pakistanis stopped from entering India

Advertisment

India's BIG announcement against Pakistan

The Indus Water Treaty of 1960 will now be held in "abeyance" with immediate effect until Pakistan credibly and irrevocably abjures its support for terrorism, India announced.

It further means that there will be no data sharing, and no obligation to share the water under the treaty.

Advertisment

Wagha Attari border will be closed starting immediately, but India gave a deadline to those who have crossed and come to India, to return back.

Pakistani nationals will not be permitted to travel to India under the SAARC Visa Exemption Scheme (SVES) visas now.

However, any visas issued in the past will be deemed cancelled now.

WATCH | Pahalgam terror attack: PM Modi's plane skips Pakistani airspace while returning from Saudi Arabia

The defence, military, naval, and air advisors in New Delhi are declared persona non grata and they now have to leave India. Moreover, India will be withdrawing its own Defence, Navy, and Air advisors from the Indian High Commission in Islamabad.

This means that the overall strength of the High Commissions will be brought down to 30 from the present 55 through further reductions.

Deadlines to keep in mind

May 1: Pakistan nationals, who crossed over via Wagha Attari border with valid endorsements have to return through that route before May 1, 2025.

Pakistan nationals, who crossed over via Wagha Attari border with valid endorsements have to return through that route before May 1, 2025. 48 hours: Pakistani Nationals who are holders of Saarc Visa must leave within 48 hrs.



Pakistani Nationals who are holders of Saarc Visa must leave within 48 hrs. 1 week: Defence, military, naval, and air advisors in New Delhi, have to leave India in a week.



Defence, military, naval, and air advisors in New Delhi, have to leave India in a week. May 1: Overall strength of High Commissions to be cut down to 30 from 50, effected from May 1, 2025.

All this comes as a response to the recent terror attack in Pahalgam, which claimed the lives of at least 26 people. Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a meeting of CCS, with Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar.

Also read: Pakistan fears Uri-type surgical strike after Pahalgam terror attack, puts Air Force on high alert - Reports