India has taken prompt action against the Pahalgam terror attack, that killed at least 27 on Tuesday, as it announced to halt the Indus Water Treaty temporarily, along with other stern actions.

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri on Wednesday made announcements based on the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) meeting, recognising the "seriousness of this terrorist attack".

Indus Water Treaty held in 'abeyance'

He announced that the Indus Water Treaty of 1960 will be held in 'abeyance' with immediate effect until Pakistan credibly and irrevocably abjures its support for cross-border terrorism.

He further said that the Wagha Attari border was to be closed with immediate effect. "The Integrated Check Post Attari will be closed with immediate effect," Misri said.

"Those who have crossed over with valid endorsements may return through that route before May 1, 2025," he added.

The MEA further announced to shut down the integrity check post starting immediately.

Pak nationals prohibited to visit India

The foreign secretary said that Pakistan nationals will not be permitted to visit India under the SAARC visa Exemption scheme.

"Pakistani nationals will not be permitted to travel to India under the SAARC Visa Exemption Scheme (SVES) visas. Any SVES visas issued in the past to Pakistani nationals are deemed cancelled," he announced during the MEA briefing.

'Persona non grata'

The defence, military, naval, and air advisors in New Delhi are declared persona non grata and they would have to leave India in a week, Misri announced.

India will be withdrawing its own Defence, Navy and Air advisors from the Indian High Commission in Islamabad. These posts in the respective High Commissions are deemed annulled," he said.

Moreover, the overall strength of the High Commissions will be brought down to 30 from the present 55 through further reductions, to be effected from May 1, 2025.

This comes after Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a meeting of CCS, with Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar over the deadly terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam.

PM Modi also held security review meetings after arriving in India from Saudi Arabia on Tuesday night.

However, Pakistan’s Defence Minister Khawaja Asif on Wednesday said that their country has nothing to do with the Pahalgam terror attack.

“Pakistan has no link with the Pahalgam terror attack," claiming that it was a reaction by those who opposed the Indian government, citing unrest in regions like Nagaland, Kashmir, and Manipur," he said.

Describing the attack as "homegrown," he said, "The central government in India is facing protests in many states, including Nagaland, Manipur, Kashmir, and Chhattisgarh. This is home-grown as the government is exploiting many."

“However, if local forces are targeting the Indian government, it becomes easy to target Pakistan," Asif asserted.

