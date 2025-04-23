Jharkhand police have arrested a 31-year-old man in Bokaro for allegedly posting a message thanking Pakistan and Lashkar-e-Taiba for the Pahalgam terror attack that killed at least 27 people on Tuesday (Apr 22).

The man, identified as Mohammad Naushad, also appealed to Pakistan to target Hindu organisations like Bajrang Dal and RSS. He was arrested on Wednesday from Mallah Nagar under the Balidih police station area in Bokaro, reported the Indian Express.

Social media outraged

The accused, who claims to be an Islamic lawyer and “a bold orator”, posted on X, “Thank you Pakistan, thank you Lashkar-e-Taiba, may Allah bless you always, Amen, Amen. We will be more happy if RSS, BJP, Bajrang Dal, and the media are targeted.”

The post quickly went viral on social media, with users demanding strict action against the man. People also tagged the official handle of the Jharkhand police in the comments section, asking him to be arrested immediately.

According to the Indian Express report citing police sources, swift action was taken to hunt the man. He was arrested by the police on Wednesday (Apr 23).

Pahalgam terror attack

On Tuesday afternoon (Apr 22), at least 27 people, mainly tourists, were gunned down by terrorists in Baisaran Valley of Pahalgam in a horrific terror attack. The region is a popular tourist spot and is located in the Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir. The Resistance Front (TRF), a shadow outfit of the Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorist group, has claimed responsibility for the attack.

Known as the ‘mini-Switzerland’ of India, Baisaran is a popular tourist spot and is located in the Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir. The meadow is accessible only on foot or by pony and is also a popular trekking location. The rugged, steep, and difficult-to-traverse terrain made it a likely target for terrorists.