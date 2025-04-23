Initial investigations into the Pahalgam attack have revealed that the terrorists had cameras mounted on their helmets to record the massacre. The horrific incident left 26 tourists dead, sending a wave of anger across the country. People are demanding justice for the victims who came to create memories but left with their lives shattered.

Advertisment

Chilling details have emerged about the killings, which state that the terrorists segregated men from women and checked their identities before gunning them down. Investigators said on Wednesday that the terrorists wanted to document the attack and probably wanted to use the disturbing footage for propaganda.

Also Read: Over 3000 people flown out of Srinagar in just six hours as Pahalgam attack triggers panic

The responsibility for the attack was claimed by the Resistance Front, a proxy of the Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba group. The terrorists chose the Baisaran valley to carry out the assault because it is only accessible by ponies, and getting help to reach there would take time. Initial reports suggest that some of the tourists were shot in a sniper-like attack from a distance. Several of them could not be saved because getting medical assistance to reach them took time.

Advertisment

Pahalgam suspects

Authorities have identified the suspects, two of whom were seen in video grabs. According to officials, their names are - Asif Fauji, Suleman Shah and Abu Talha. Sketches of the suspects have also been released, and the hunt for them is on.

Also Read: Pahalgam terror attack: PM Modi chairs high-level cabinet committee meeting on security

Advertisment

Meanwhile, officials are also combing through the Baisaran jungles using foliage-penetrating radars to ensure no other terrorists are in the area. A joint team from the Indian Army, Jammu and Kashmir Police, and CRPF have launched aerial surveillance. Over a thousand people have been detained by the Jammu and Kashmir Police across the Valley.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi cut short his Saudi trip and returned home, and was immediately briefed on the situation by External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, and Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri.

PM Modi chaired the Cabinet Committee meet on Security which was attended by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and S Jaishankar.

A tourist exodus started soon after the attack. As many as 3337 passengers flew out of Srinagar in just six hours, in 20 flights, Union Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu said.