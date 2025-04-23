Prime Minister Narendra Modi has chaired a meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS), with Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar over the deadly terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam. This comes after PM Modi returned to India from Saudi Arabia and Home Minister Shah met victims of the attack in Pahalgam.

Advertisment

Track full coverage here

Delhi | Prime Minister Narendra Modi chairs meeting of Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS).



Union HM Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, EAM Dr S Jaishankar and others officials are present. pic.twitter.com/zXv9TohVz3 — ANI (@ANI) April 23, 2025

Read More | Pahalgam attack: Did PM Modi strategically avoid Pakistan airspace during return trip from Jeddah?

Advertisment

Earlier, Defence Minister Singh chaired a key meet with National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval, Indian Air Force Air Chief Marshal AP Singh, Army Chief General Upendra Dwiwedi and Navy chief Dinesh Tripathi. He also issued a warning to the perpetrators of the Pahalgam terror attack, highlighting India's 'zero tolerance' approach against terrorism and hinting at a possible strike by India. He said that "those responsible for such an act will very soon hear our response, loud and clear."

Read More | No condemnation: 'We have absolutely nothing to do with it,' Pakistan says in first reaction to Pahalgam terror attack

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also held security review meetings after arriving in India from Saudi Arabia on Tuesday night. Union Home Minister Amit Shah went to Pahalgam on Tuesday evening and met the families of the victims today.

Advertisment

Read More | TRF not the only one: List of terror groups affiliated to Pakistan-based Lashkar and Jaish that are active in J&K post 2019

More to follow...