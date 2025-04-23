Hours after the deadly terror attack at Pahalgam in south Kashmir's Anantnag district on Tuesday (Apr 22) killed at least 26 people, Pakistan released its first statement claiming that it has "nothing to do" with the incident.

Advertisment

Pakistan’s Defence Minister Khawaja Asif said that, “Pakistan has no link with the Pagalgam terror attack," asserting that it was a reaction by those who opposed the Indian Central government, citing unrest in regions like Nagaland, Kashmir, and Manipur.

Describing the attack as "homegrown," he said, "the Central government in India is facing protests in many states, including Nagaland, Manipur, Kashmir, and Chhattisgarh. This is home-grown as the government is exploiting many."

“We do not support terrorism in any form, and locals should not be a target for terrorists, and we have no doubt about it," he said.

Advertisment

“However, if local forces are targeting the Indian government, it becomes easy to target Pakistan," Asif asserted.

Another statement by the Pakistani Foreign Ministry, devoid of any condemnation, said, "We are concerned about the loss of tourists’ lives in an attack in the Anantnag district [propaganda terminology]. We extend our condolences to the near ones of the deceased and wish the injured a speedy recovery".

Pahalgam terror attack

Advertisment

The coffins carrying the victims of the terror attack were brought to the Srinagar airport on Wednesday (Apr 23).

Representatives from various state governments arrived in Srinagar to help facilitate the return of victims and tourists to their respective states.

Since the abrogation of Article 370 in 2019, this is one of the biggest terror attacks.

PM Modi returns to India after cutting short Saudi Arabia visit

Meanwhile, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Delhi on Wednesday morning after cutting short his Saudi Arabia visit a day after the Pahalgam terrorist attack in Kashmir.

PM Modi condemned the attack as he wrote on X, "I strongly condemn the terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir. Condolences to those who have lost their loved ones. I pray that the injured recover at the earliest. All possible assistance is being provided to those affected."

"Those behind this heinous act will be brought to justice...they will not be spared! Their evil agenda will never succeed. Our resolve to fight terrorism is unshakable and it will get even stronger," he added.

Immediately after his arrival, the Indian prime minister held a briefing meeting at the airport with the NSA, Foreign Minister Dr S Jaishankar, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri, and other officials to discuss the situation.