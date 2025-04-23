A day after the horrific terror attack in Pahalgam, as many as 3337 passengers flew out of Srinagar in just six hours, in 20 flights, Union Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu said.

On Tuesday, terrorists opened fire at tourists in Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir, killing at least 26 people. Later, The Resistance Front (TRF), a shadow outfit of the Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorist group, claimed responsibility for the attack.

'Don't hike airfare'

Union Minister Naidu confirmed that the Ministry issued strict instructions to all airline operators not to hike airfares.

He further said that the ministry is ensuring the safe travel of tourists from Srinagar, adding that fares are being monitored and kept at reasonable levels.

In addition to the four extra flights already announced, three more flights to Delhi have been added for today—IndiGo 6E 3203 (Dep: 1700, Arr: 1800), IndiGo 6E 3103 (Dep: 1800, Arr: 1930), and a SpiceJet flight scheduled to depart at 10:30 PM. All airlines operating from Srinagar have waived cancellation and rescheduling charges to support passengers," he said in a post on X.

The minister further assured that food and water are being provided at the airport and an extra tent has been set up outside for those waiting.

"I’m personally monitoring the situation and in constant touch with the Home Ministry & airline operators. This is a time for solidarity. We stand with every citizen and will ensure all support needed," he said.

Earlier today, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) issued an advisory, urging all commercial airlines, including Air India and IndiGo, to increase flight frequency from Srinagar and waive penalties on booking changes.

"The advisory cited "unexpected demand from tourists" and emphasised the need for "uninterrupted connectivity from Srinagar to various destinations across India," DGCA said.

The airlines were further requested to provide all necessary assistance to tourists facing unexpected circumstances and challenges during this difficult time.

