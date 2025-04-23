In a heartbreaking video, the wife of Indian Navy Lieutenant Vinay Narwal bid an emotional farewell to her husband, who was killed by terrorists in the Pahalgam terror attack on Tuesday.

The couple got married less than a week ago, on April 16, and were on their honeymoon in Kashmir, when this happened.

Navy Lieutenant Vinay Narwal was paid respect at Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi on Wednesday (April 23). In the video, the wife of a navy officer was seen crying inconsolably, while bidding farewell to her husband.

"I pray that his soul rests in peace ... and he has the best life wherever he is. And we will make him proud in every way. It's because of him that the world is still surviving and we should be proud of him in every way...in every way," she said while crying.

The deadly incident took place when terrorists opened fire near the scenic Baisaran meadow, around six kilometres from Pahalgam town.

The defence officials confirmed on Wednesday that a 26-year-old Navy officer, recently posted in Kochi, lost his life during a short vacation in Kashmir following his wedding on 16 April.

The attack resulted in at least 27 deaths, including two foreign nationals and two locals, making it the most severe strike in the Valley since Pulwama in 2019.

Navy chief Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi paid a mark of respect by laying a wreath at the mortal remains of Narwal at IGI where his body was brought from Kashmir.

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta also paid homage to the terror attack victim and was seen trying to comfort the wife.

Moreover, the mortal remains of the navy officer will be taken to Haryana's Karnal.

MLA Jagmohan Anand met his family in Karnal. Family members of the late navy officer were seen crying, hugging the MLA and begging with folded hands.

As the attack shook the whole world, the heartbreaking picture of the wife with his husband went viral on social media.

