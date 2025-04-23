Among the many killed in the Pahalgam terror attack was newlywed Navy officer Lieutenant Vinay Narval, who was on a vacation with his wife to Jammu and Kashmir.

The Navy officer's grandfather, Hawa Singh, has now appealed to the government for severe punishment and decisive action against terrorism.

"We request that the government give such people (attackers) strict punishment and end terrorism by any means necessary," said grief-stricken Lieutenant Narwal's grandfather in a heavy voice.

Officer was killed days after the wedding

Lt Narwal, a native of Haryana's Karnal, had tied knot just 4 days ago, on April 16. He was stationed in Kochi and had travelled to Jammu and Kashmir on leave with his wife when the terrorists opened fire in Pahalgam's Baisaran.

Talking to news agency ANI, Narval's neighbours said, "He was married just a few days back; four days ago, it was his reception, and there was a celebration all over here. Today, we come to know that terrorists have killed him."

Indian Navy Mourns Loss

Earlier in a post on 'X', the Indian Navy wrote, "Adm Dinesh K Tripathi, CNS, and all Personnel of the Indian Navy are shocked and deeply saddened by the tragic loss of Lt Vinay Narwal, who fell to the dastardly terror attack in Pahalgam. We extend our heartfelt condolences to his family during this moment of unimaginable grief."



"The Indian Navy also stands in solemn solidarity with all others who lost their lives in this heinous act of violence. Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims' families, and we pray for the swift recovery of those injured," the post further added.