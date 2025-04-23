The terror attack at Pahalgam, Kashmir, on Tuesday has left the entire country in deep shock. Several Bollywood stars, Anushka Sharma, Kareena Kapoor, and Ram Charan, have expressed grief over the tragic incident, which resulted in at least 27 deaths. The actors expressed their outrage and sadness over the attack, paying tribute to the victims and their families.

Stars condemn Pahalgam terror attack

Taking to her Instagram stories, Anushka Sharma wrote, “Heartbroken to hear about the cold-blooded terror attack on innocent people in Pahalgam, Kashmir. Heartfelt prayers and condolences to their families. This is a heinous attack that will never be forgotten”.

Kareena Kapoor Khan took to Instagram to express her grief. She wrote, "Beyond heartbroken for the victims and their families. Praying for the lives lost #Pahalgam".

Rashmika Mandanna shared a screenshot of the news on her Instagram stories and wrote, “It breaks my heart”.

RRR star Ram Charan wrote on X, “Shocked and saddened by the terror attack in Pahalgam. Such incidents have no place in our society and should be strongly condemned. My prayers are with the families of those affected”.



Pushpa star Allu Arjun shared his condolences and wrote, “Soo heart broken by #Pahalgam Attack. Such a beautiful place with kind hearted people. Condolences to all the families, near and dear of the victims. May their innocent souls rest in peace. Truly Heart breaking”.

NTR Jr used his X handle to share, “Heart goes out to the victims of the #Pahalgam attack. My thoughts are with their families. Praying for peace and justice”.

Actor Anil Kapoor posted on his Instagram stories, “Heartbroken by the tragic attack in Pahalgam. Praying for strength and peace.”

Sunny Deol wrote, “At this time, the world should think only about ending terrorism because its victims are only innocent people, humans need to look within themselves. I stand with the affected families in this hour of grief”.

Pahalgam terror attack: 27 tourists killed

At least 27 people, mostly civilians, were reportedly gunned by terrorists in the attack that took place on Tuesday afternoon near Pahalgam. 20 others were injured. The incident occurred around 3 pm when terrorists came down from the mountain in Baisaran valley and started firing at tourists who frequent the place, which is often dubbed as 'mini Switzerland' because of its long, lush green meadows. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi cut short his Saudi trip and rushed back to New Delhi soon after the attack. Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah described the terror attack as "much larger than anything we’ve seen directed at civilians in recent years".

