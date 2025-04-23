India, Saudi Arabia Joint statement "strongly condemns" the gruesome terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir on 22 April 2025, which claimed the lives of innocent civilians.

In a joint statement following the conclusion of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Jeddah, both sides "strongly condemned" the gruesome terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday (Apr 23), that killed at least 27.

"Both sides strongly condemned the gruesome terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir on 22 April 2025, which claimed the lives of innocent civilians. In this context, the two sides condemned terrorism and violent extremism in all its forms and manifestations, and emphasised that this remains one of the gravest threats to humanity. They agreed that there cannot be any justification for any act of terror for any reason whatsoever. They rejected any attempt to link terrorism to any particular race, religion or culture," the statement said.

"They welcomed the excellent cooperation between the two sides in counter-terrorism and the terror financing. They condemned cross-border terrorism and called on all States to reject the use of terrorism against other countries, dismantle terrorism infrastructure where it exists, and bring perpetrators of terrorism to justice swiftly. Both sides stressed the need to prevent access to weapons, including missiles and drones, to commit terrorist acts against other countries," the statement added.

PM Modi returns to India after cutting short Saudi Arabia visit

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Delhi on Wednesday morning after cutting short his Saudi Arabia visit a day after the Pahalgam terrorist attack in Kashmir.

PM Modi condemned the attack as he wrote on X, "I strongly condemn the terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir. Condolences to those who have lost their loved ones. I pray that the injured recover at the earliest. All possible assistance is being provided to those affected."

"Those behind this heinous act will be brought to justice...they will not be spared! Their evil agenda will never succeed. Our resolve to fight terrorism is unshakable and it will get even stronger," he added.

Immediately after his arrival, the Indian prime minister held a briefing meeting at the airport with the NSA, Foreign Minister Dr S Jaishankar, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri, and other officials to discuss the situation.