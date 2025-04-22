A young Indian Navy officer was among the 26 people killed in the brutal terror attack on tourists in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam on Tuesday.

Advertisment

Newly married naval officer among victims

The victim has been identified as Lieutenant Vinay Narwal, aged 26. He had recently tied the knot on 16 April and was on leave from his posting in Kochi at the time of the attack.

"One Indian Navy Officer, Lieutenant Vinay Narwal (aged 26 years), who was posted in Kochi, has been killed in the Pahalgam attack while he was on leave. He is a native of Haryana and got married on 16 April," ANI quoted defence officials as saying.

Advertisment

Also read: Pahalgam terror attack LIVE: PM Modi cuts short his Saudi Arabia visit after militant attack in J&K that killed 27

Deadliest attack since Pulwama

The deadly incident took place when terrorists opened fire near the scenic Baisaran meadow, around six kilometres from Pahalgam town. The attack resulted in at least 27 deaths, including two foreign nationals and two locals, making it the most severe strike in the Valley since Pulwama in 2019.

Advertisment

The attack came at a time when the tourist season in the region was gaining momentum and coincided with a visit by US Vice President J D Vance to India.

Also read: Pakistan's Lashkar offshoot TRF claims responsibility for Pahalgam terror attack: Know more about this banned group

Security forces have launched a joint search operation in the area to track down those responsible. The Indian Army, in coordination with Jammu and Kashmir Police, has deployed troops across the Baisaran region.

“The search operation is currently in progress, with all efforts focused on bringing the attackers to justice,” said the Indian Army’s Chinar Corps.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi condemned the attack and expressed condolences to the families of those who died. In a post on X (formerly Twitter), he said, “I strongly condemn the terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir. Condolences to those who have lost their loved ones. I pray that the injured person recovers as soon as possible. All possible assistance is being provided to those affected.”

Also read: ‘Go tell this to Modi’: Terrorists leave chilling message for Indian PM after killing at least 27 in J&K terror attack

He added, “Those behind this heinous act will be brought to justice... they will not be spared! Their evil agenda will never succeed. Our resolve to fight terrorism is unshakeable, and it will get even stronger.”