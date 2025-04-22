The Resistance Front (TRF), an offshoot of the banned Pakistan-based terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), claimed responsibility for the horrific terror attack that killed at least 24 and injured many on Tuesday (Apr 22) in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam. Security sources told WION that banned Pakistan-based terror outfits like Lashkar-e-Taiba and Jaish-e-Mohammed are behind the operation. The attack is being seen as part of a wider plot orchestrated by Pakistan appears to be the latest move in a broader terror campaign ahead of the Amarnath Yatra, as per security sources. These groups, according to officials, have now shifted tactics, forming smaller assault units that are targeting civilians.

Advertisment

Who are The Resistance Front (TRF)?

The Resistance Front (TRF) is an offshoot of the Pakistan-based terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT). The group reportedly came into being after the abrogation of Article 370 in August 2019. The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) banned TRF, all its forms and front groups in January 2023. The MHA also declared the TRF as a terrorist group under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA).

Advertisment

Its founder is reportedly Sheikh Sajjad Gul also known as Sheikh Sajjad and its leaders include LeT operatives Sajid Jatt and Salim Rehmani. Sajjad Gul was designated as a terrorist by the Indian government in 2022. Gul was also involved in hatching a criminal conspiracy to eliminate journalist Shujaat Bukhari along with two of his personal security officers, at the Press Enclave area of Srinagar on June 14, 2018.

The group came to the fore when J&K Police busted a unit of over ground workers (OGWs) in Sopore and Kupwara. In the past, the group has issued threats to media houses in the Valley for “traitorous acts.” Ahead of the Pahalgam terror attack, this group claimed responsibility for the Z-Morh Tunnel attack in Ganderbal on October 20, 2024.

Read More | 'Please save my husband': Horrified woman pleads for help after her husband shot in J&K terror attack | Video

Advertisment

According to 2022 data shown by Moneycontrol dot com, out of 172 terrorists that were killed in Jammu and Kashmir, 108 were linked to The Resistance Front.

“TRF is recruiting youth through online medium for furtherance of terrorist activities and has been also involved in carrying out propaganda on terror activities, recruitment of terrorists, infiltration of terrorists and smuggling of weapons and narcotics from Pakistan into J&K. TRF is involved in psychological operations on social media platforms for inciting people of J&K to join terrorist outfits against the Indian state,” the MHA notification stated about TRF.

The MHA notification also added that “the activities of TRF are detrimental for the national security and sovereignty of India. A large number of cases have been registered against the members/associates of the TRF relating to planning of killing of security personnel and civilians of J&K, co-coordinating and transporting weapons to support proscribed terrorist organisations…”

Read More | ‘Go tell this to Modi’: Terrorists leave chilling message for Indian PM after killing at least 27 in J&K terror attack

PM Modi condemns 'heinous act' and says perpetrators 'will not be spared'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi condemned the terror attack in Pahalgam and said, "Those behind this heinous act will be brought to justice...they will not be spared." He also held a telephonic conversation with Union Home Minister Amit Shah and directed him to take all necessary measures in response to the incident.

I strongly condemn the terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir. Condolences to those who have lost their loved ones. I pray that the injured recover at the earliest. All possible assistance is being provided to those affected.



Those behind this heinous act will be brought… — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 22, 2025

Union Home Minister Shah said the perpetrators would face the harshest consequences. He also reached Srinagar a short while ago to hold a security review meeting.