Two civilians, including tourists, were reportedly injured after terrorists opened fire in the Pahalgam area of South Kashmir's Anantnag district on Tuesday, officials said. Security forces and police personnel rushed to the site immediately after the attack. Ambulances were also rushed to the location, suggesting the possibility of injuries. However, no official confirmation has been issued regarding the number of people injured.

Advertisment

PM Modi condemns " heinous act", Home Minister promises "harshest consequences"

Prime Minister Narendra Modi condemned the terror attack in Pahalgam and said, "Those behind this heinous act will be brought to justice...they will not be spared." He also held a telephonic conversation with Union Home Minister Amit Shah and directed him to take all necessary measures in response to the incident.

I strongly condemn the terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir. Condolences to those who have lost their loved ones. I pray that the injured recover at the earliest. All possible assistance is being provided to those affected.



Those behind this heinous act will be brought… — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 22, 2025

Advertisment

Read More | This $250,000 luxury bag by Hermes is named after an Indian mountain range

Union Home Minister Shah said the perpetrators would face the harshest consequences. He added that he would be visiting Srinagar to hold a security review meeting.

Anguished by the terror attack on tourists in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir. My thoughts are with the family members of the deceased. Those involved in this dastardly act of terror will not be spared, and we will come down heavily on the perpetrators with the harshest consequences.… — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) April 22, 2025

Advertisment

Read More | PM Modi's 3rd visit to Saudi Arabia: How many Indian Prime Ministers visited Arabian nation since Independence

President of India Droupadi Murmu shared a post on X condemning the"dastardly and inhuman act".

The terrorist attack on tourists in Pahalgam of Jammu and Kashmir is shocking and painful. It is a dastardly and inhuman act which must be condemned unequivocally. Attacking innocent citizens, in this case tourists, is utterly appalling and unpardonable.

My heartfelt condolences… — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) April 22, 2025

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also reacted to the incident, stating, "Deeply anguished by the news of terrorist attack in Pahalgam (Jammu & Kashmir). This dastardly attack on innocent civilians is an act of cowardice and highly reprehensible. My thoughts and prayers are with the innocent victims and their families."

Political leaders across parties have strongly condemned the incident, calling it an attack on peace and the region's tourism sector.

Indian states react to the horrific terror attack

Meanwhile, Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah has condemned the "heinous terror attack", saying that "Kannadigas are among the victims of this shocking incident." JK Chief Minister Omar Abdullah expressed deep sorrow and outrage at the incident. He said, "The death toll is still being ascertained, so I don't want to get into those details. They will be officially conveyed as the situation becomes clearer. Needless to say, this attack is much larger than anything we've seen directed at civilians in recent years."

I strongly condemn the heinous terror attack on tourists in Pahalgam, J&K. Kannadigas are among the victims of this shocking incident.



Upon receiving the news, I convened an emergency meeting and reviewed the situation with the Chief Secretary and senior police officials. I have… — Siddaramaiah (@siddaramaiah) April 22, 2025

Gujarat Home Minister Harsh Sanghvi said that all information about Gujratis has been compiled by the Home Department in coordination with the office of the Union Home Minister, so that the relatives can get immediate help.

Gandhinagar | On the Pahalgam terrorist attack, Gujarat Home Minister Harsh Sanghvi says, "In this case, whatever information has been received, especially about Gujaratis, all information has been compiled by the Home Department in coordination with the office of the Union Home… pic.twitter.com/5aWIpr1vvk — ANI (@ANI) April 22, 2025

Read More | 'India-US finalise terms for trade deal': Vance's BIG ANNOUNCEMENT amid Trump tariff war