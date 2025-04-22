Two civilians, including tourists, were reportedly injured after terrorists opened fire in the Pahalgam area of South Kashmir's Anantnag district on Tuesday, officials said. Security forces and police personnel rushed to the site immediately after the attack. Ambulances were also rushed to the location, suggesting the possibility of injuries. However, no official confirmation has been issued regarding the number of people injured.

PM Modi condemns "heinous act", Home Minister promises "harshest consequences"

Prime Minister Narendra Modi condemned the terror attack in Pahalgam and said, "Those behind this heinous act will be brought to justice...they will not be spared." He also held a telephonic conversation with Union Home Minister Amit Shah and directed him to take all necessary measures in response to the incident.

Union Home Minister Shah said the perpetrators would face the harshest consequences. He added that he would be visiting Srinagar to hold a security review meeting. 

President of India Droupadi Murmu shared a post on X condemning the"dastardly and inhuman act".

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also reacted to the incident, stating, "Deeply anguished by the news of terrorist attack in Pahalgam (Jammu & Kashmir). This dastardly attack on innocent civilians is an act of cowardice and highly reprehensible. My thoughts and prayers are with the innocent victims and their families." 

Political leaders across parties have strongly condemned the incident, calling it an attack on peace and the region's tourism sector.

Indian states react to the horrific terror attack

Meanwhile, Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah has condemned the "heinous terror attack", saying that "Kannadigas are among the victims of this shocking incident." JK Chief Minister Omar Abdullah expressed deep sorrow and outrage at the incident. He said, "The death toll is still being ascertained, so I don't want to get into those details. They will be officially conveyed as the situation becomes clearer. Needless to say, this attack is much larger than anything we've seen directed at civilians in recent years."

Gujarat Home Minister Harsh Sanghvi said that all information about Gujratis has been compiled by the Home Department in coordination with the office of the Union Home Minister, so that the relatives can get immediate help.

