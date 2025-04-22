This $250,000 luxury bag by Hermes is named after an Indian mountain range
Produced by Subhadra Srivastava
Produced by Subhadra Srivastava
Hermès Birkins are highly desired as status symbols by celebrities and socialites. They are quite difficult to attain and are usually reserved for the super VIPs. However, Himalaya Birkins are even more elusive, dubbed as the holy grail of handbags for being extremely exotic.
Himalaya Birkins are crafted from Nile crocodile's skin and custom-coloured to achieve its distinctive gradation. However, as ironic as it sounds, buying one might be tougher than summiting Mount Everest.
The way that they’re dyed, mimics the snow-capped mountains of the Himalayas. Also, it’s all hand-dyed, implying one can never find a bag that has the exact dye pattern of another.
The Himalaya Birkin comes both - with and without diamonds. The prices vary with the sizes. For instance, a Hermes Himalaya Kelly bag is priced at $513, 200. Hermès Himalaya Birkin bag can fetch anywhere from $100,000 to $500,000 on the resale market.
Victoria Beckham owns a diamond-studded Himalaya Birkin. Victoria is rumoured to have a collection of over 100 Birkins, valued at over $2 million. While Kim Kardashian is known to own Himalaya Birkin 25, the most sought after size, her sister Kylie Jenner has Himalaya Birkin in a larger size.
Singaporean socialite Jamie Chua, possesses the world’s largest Hermès collection. She has an enviable collection of over 200 Hermès handbags, a diamond Himalaya Birkin as well as a Himalaya Kelly.
In 2017, a Himalaya Birkin broke the world record for the most expensive handbag ever sold at auction when Christie’s Hong Kong fetched $377,261 for the 30 cm matt white bag whose 18-karat white gold hardware was encrusted with 245 diamonds.