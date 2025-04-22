PM Modi's 3rd visit to Saudi Arabia: How many Indian Prime Ministers visited Arabian nation since Independence

Jawaharlal Nehru in Saudi Arabia in 1956
In 1956, then Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru visited Saudi Arabia from September 24 to 28, 1956. Before that, Saudi King Saud Bin Abdulaziz Al Saud was in India for 17 days between November 26 and December 13, 1955
Indira Gandhi in Saudi Arabia in 1982
Indira Gandhi had visited Saudi Arabia in 1982 for a four-day visit. She was warmly welcomed by the then Crown Prince Fahd, the second-most powerful man in Saudi Arabia after King Khaled at that time.
Manmohan Singh in Saudi Arabia in 2010
Manmohan Singh paid an official visit to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in 2010 at the invitation of then King Abdullah bin Abdulaziz Al Saud. An honorary doctorate was conferred upon him by King Saud University.
PM Narendra Modi in Saudi Arabia in 2016
PM Narendra Modi paid an official visit to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in April 2016 at the invitation of King Salman Bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud.
PM Modi conferred Saudi’s highest civilian honour in 2016
During his visit to Saudi Arabia in 2016, Prime Minister Narendra Modi was conferred the Arabian country’s highest civilian honour — the King Abdulaziz Sash. He was presented the award by King Salman bin Abdulaziz at the Royal Court.
PM Narendra Modi in Saudi Arabia in 2019
PM Narendra Modi visited Saudi Arabia in October 2019 where he delivered the keynote address of the Future Investment Initiative (FII) and held talks with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.
PM Narendra Modi in Saudi Arabia
PM Narendra Modi in currently in Saudi Arabia, on a two-day visit to the kingdom on the invitation of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. India and Saudi Arabia are set to sign at least six MoUs during Modi's visit to Jeddah
No Indian PM has ever been to this city in Saudi Arabia in 40+ years
Notably, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is the first Indian PM to visit Jeddah in more than four decades. All his previous visits have been to Riyadh, the Saudi capital.