Advertisment
Subscribe
World

PM Modi's 3rd visit to Saudi Arabia: How many Indian Prime Ministers visited Arabian nation since Independence

Advertisment

STORY HIGHLIGHTS

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is on a visit to Saudi Arabia. This is his third visit to the West Asian country. Here's a look at the other Indian Prime Ministers who have visited Saudi Arabia during their tenure

Default Avatar
Authored by: Navashree Nandini
| Reported by:

| Edited by:

| Translated by:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is on a visit to Saudi Arabia. This is his third visit to the West Asian country. Here's a look at the other Indian Prime Ministers who have visited Saudi Arabia during their tenure

profile image
by Navashree Nandini
by Navashree Nandini
Photograph: (X, PIB)
Photograph: (X, PIB)
nehru in saudi
1/8

Jawaharlal Nehru in Saudi Arabia in 1956

In 1956, then Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru visited Saudi Arabia from September 24 to 28, 1956. Before that, Saudi King Saud Bin Abdulaziz Al Saud was in India for 17 days between November 26 and December 13, 1955

Indira
2/8

Indira Gandhi in Saudi Arabia in 1982

Indira Gandhi had visited Saudi Arabia in 1982 for a four-day visit. She was warmly welcomed by the then Crown Prince Fahd, the second-most powerful man in Saudi Arabia after King Khaled at that time.

Manmohan singh
3/8

Manmohan Singh in Saudi Arabia in 2010

Manmohan Singh paid an official visit to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in 2010 at the invitation of then King Abdullah bin Abdulaziz Al Saud. An honorary doctorate was conferred upon him by King Saud University.

Advertisment
Pm modi 2016
4/8

PM Narendra Modi in Saudi Arabia in 2016

PM Narendra Modi paid an official visit to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in April 2016 at the invitation of King Salman Bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud.

Modi highest honour in Saudi 2016
5/8

PM Modi conferred Saudi’s highest civilian honour in 2016

During his visit to Saudi Arabia in 2016, Prime Minister Narendra Modi was conferred the Arabian country’s highest civilian honour — the King Abdulaziz Sash. He was presented the award by King Salman bin Abdulaziz at the Royal Court.

Modi 2019
6/8

PM Narendra Modi in Saudi Arabia in 2019

PM Narendra Modi visited Saudi Arabia in October 2019 where he delivered the keynote address of the Future Investment Initiative (FII) and held talks with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

Advertisment
Modi 2025
7/8

PM Narendra Modi in Saudi Arabia

PM Narendra Modi in currently in Saudi Arabia, on a two-day visit to the kingdom on the invitation of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. India and Saudi Arabia are set to sign at least six MoUs during Modi's visit to Jeddah

Modi jeddah
8/8

No Indian PM has ever been to this city in Saudi Arabia in 40+ years

Notably, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is the first Indian PM to visit Jeddah in more than four decades. All his previous visits have been to Riyadh, the Saudi capital.

Narendra Modi india Saudi Arabia
profile image
by Navashree Nandini
by Navashree Nandini
Advertisment
Subscribe