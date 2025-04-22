US Vice President JD Vance on Tuesday (April 22) made a big announcement, saying that India and the US have finalised terms for a trade deal.

This comes a day after JD Vance met Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on April 21.

Today, the US vice president was speaking at an event in Jaipur, made the big announcement, stressing that it sets a roadmap towards a final deal between the two nations.

"We are especially excited to formally announce that America and India have officially finalised the terms of reference for the trade negotiation. I think this is a vital step towards realising President Trump's and PM Modi's vision, because it sets a roadmap towards a final deal between our nations. I believe there is much that America and India can accomplish together," he said.

Vance praised PM Modi, calling him a "tough negotiator".

"Prime Minister Modi is a tough negotiator. He drives a hard bargain,” Vance said as the audience laughed.

Vance continued, "Our administration seeks trade partners on the basis of fairness and of shared national interests. We want to build relationships with our foreign partners who respect their workers, who do not suppress their wages to boost exports, but respect the value of their labour."

While saying that he is excited to be in India, Vance added that in India, America has a friend and we seek to strengthen the warm bonds our great nations already share.

"At our meeting yesterday, Prime Minister Modi and I made very good progress on all of those points," the US Vice President said.

'If India and US work together...'

Vance expressed hope to work with India, to see the 21st century prosper.

"If India and the United States work together successfully, we’re going to see a 21st century that is prosperous and peaceful,” he said.

“But I also believe that if we fail to work together successfully, the 21st century could be a very dark time for all of humanity," the US vice president added.

Trump on April 2, announced to impose 26 per cent reciprocal tariffs on India. However, later, he announced a 90-day pause, bringing temporary relief to the nations that were majorly hit by Trump's trade war.

