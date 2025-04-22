US Vice President JD Vance, his wife Usha Vance, and their children, Ewan, Vivek, and Mirabel, are visiting India. Vance delivered a public address during his visit to Jaipur on the US and India's shared priorities, shedding light on a range of topics including defence partnership, cultural growth, tariff war and more.

Calling PM Modi "the most popular leader in the democratic world" and a "tough negotiator", Vance said that, unlike other nations, the US administration under US President Donald Trump is not "preachy". "President Trump wants India to grow...he wants the United States to grow," he said. He said that New Delhi and Washington are working hard to sign a trade deal, adding that "India should consider dropping some of the non-tariff barriers." Accusing the previous US governments of treating India as a "source of low-cost labour," Vance said that America wants India to buy more American assets to expand military production as well as India's nuclear power production goals. He further offered to sell F35 fighter jets and US energy to India.

Highlighting his "special" relation with PM Modi, the US vice president recalled his meeting with the PM in Paris meeting and also shared that his children are fond of only two leaders in the world - Trump and Modi.Vance also said that America wants India to buy more American assets, adding that "American F35s will give the Indian Air Force the power to defend airspace and protect the people of India." "If India and US work together, we will see a 21st century which is prosperous and peaceful."

Vance said, "...Like you, we want to appreciate our history, our culture, our religion, we want to do commerce and strike good deals with our friends. We want to find our vision of the future upon the proud recognition of our heritage rather than self-loathing and fear. I work for a President who has long understood all of this, whether through fighting those who seek to erase American history or in support of fair and trade deals abroad. He has been consistent on these issues for decades, and as a result, under the Trump administration, America now has a government that has learned from past mistakes."

On tariff war

Speaking on the criticism America is facing on the ongoing tariff war, Vance said, "Now, critics have attacked my president, President Trump, for starting a trade war in an effort to bring back the jobs of the past, but nothing could be further from the truth. He seeks to rebalance global trade so that America, with friends like India, can build a future worth having for all of our people together..."

He also informed that America and India have officially finalised the terms of reference for the trade negotiation."

Earlier on Tuesday, Vance met PM Modi and the two leaders reviewed key areas of bilateral partnership, including energy, defence, and strategic technologies. They also exchanged views on regional and global issues, emphasising dialogue and diplomacy as the path forward. As per a press release, Prime Minister and Vice President Vance reviewed and positively assessed the progress in various areas of bilateral cooperation.

