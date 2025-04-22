Pope Francis died at the age of 80 on Monday (April 21). Tributes rolled in from across the world for him and from US Vice President JD Vance, who met the pope just hours before his death on Easter. Now, in a bizarre conspiracy, the internet thinks Vance has something to do with Pope's death.
I just learned of the passing of Pope Francis. My heart goes out to the millions of Christians all over the world who loved him.— JD Vance (@JDVance) April 21, 2025
I was happy to see him yesterday, though he was obviously very ill. But I’ll always remember him for the below homily he gave in the very early days…