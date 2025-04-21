US Vice President JD Vance arrived in India for a 4-day visit with his wife Usha and three kids. His kids, Ewan, Vivek and daughter Mirabel, won hearts online as they landed in Delhi wearing traditional Indian outfits. The absolutely adorable daughter of Vance was seen wearing a long blue dress inspired by Indian ethnic designs.

JD, as always, was mesmerised by his daughter's cuteness as he was standing down outside the aeroplane and waiting for his 3-year-old daughter to exit the plane with his nanny. As Mirabel was taking little steps on the stairs, Vance went up and picked her up. He took her in his arms and introduced her to everyone present at the airport for their welcome. 

During the whole show at the airport, Vance was seen either holding his daughter up in his arms or making her walk holding her little fingers. 

This is not the first time Vance has been fond of his only little daughter. Here's a list of times when Vance proved that he is not a regular dad, he is a GIRL DAD!    

Arrival of the baby girl 

On December 21, 2021, JD took to the social media platform X to announce the arrival of his "first girl", Mirabel Rose Vance. He called the daughter "an early Christmas present". 

The fear 

On March 8, Vance took to X and slammed pro-Ukraine protestors for chasing him while he was on a walk with his 3-year-old daughter. He let his frustration and fear of a father out as he called the demonstrators "sh*t person" for "chasing a 3-year-old as part of a political protest". 

Cinnamon roll fan 

An adorable video from July 2024 showed JD visiting a restaurant for dinner with his daughter and family. In the clip, Vance was seen standing while holding Mirabel when she was sipping chocolate milk from a glass on the counter. 

He took the straw out of her mouth and said  “She just sucked down a full day’s serving of chocolate milk here.” 

He then went on and asked if the restaurant has "a dozen cinnamon rolls" as his daughter loves them. 

Bake with me ... and my daughter 

On December 25, 2024, JD posted an adorable video making Christmas cookies with his little daughter. JD was seen rolling the dough while Mirabel stood there and attached her father. JD was seen making sure to take a little help here and there in the entire process to make her feel included. He was seen giving Mirabel a forehead kiss before the end of the video. In the video, JD said about his daughter, "She is always my sous-chef."

Check the full video here: 

Adorable moment 

On April 18, on the occasion of Good Friday, Vance was seen at St. Peter's Basilica while holding Mirabel in his arms, who was asleep. 

The picture won hearts online.

A 'family man' 

In February, Vance was seen leaving Paris after a state visit while holding his daughter in his arms. The video drew attention online at that time for praising Vance for being a "family man". 