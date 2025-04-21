United States Vice President JD Vance has embarked on his first official visit to India after assuming office. He is estimated to reach the Indian capital by 9:30 AM IST, according to White House Press Pool. Vance is scheduled to meet PM Narendra Modi at his residence 7, Lok Kalyan Marg. This visit comes as America is imposing raging tariffs on countries across the globe.

Advertisment

During his 4-day visit, US Vice President is scheduled to visit the UNESCO World Heritage site Taj Mahal in Agra and India's pink city Jaipur. And to enable smooth traffic movement during his visit, Delhi traffic department has released an advisory for the 'special event'.

WATCH | PM Modi to host US Vice President JD Vance at his official residence

9 AM to 11 PM:

Advertisment

The advisory has routes to avoid and diversions mentioned in detail. It says 'to facilitate smooth traffic management', no vehicle will be allowed to halt or park on Sardar Patel Marg, Gurugram Road, Parade Road, Thimmaiya Marg, and Air Force Road or the surrounding areas. Improperly parked vehicles will be prosecuted and towed to Traffic Pit Kalibari Mandir Marg and in front of Bhairon Mandir.



Commuters going towards 11 Murti to RML, are advised to use Vande Matram Marg from Dhaula Kuan Flyover to R/A Shankar Road, Talkatora Road and Sheikh Mujib-Ur-Rehman Marg to reach their destinations reach their destinations.



Routes to avoid:

Air Force Road

Thimmaiya Marg

Parade Road

Gurugram Road

Sardar Patel Marg



Diversion points:

Thimmaiya Road

Calvary Road

Cariappa Marg

Gurugram Road to Rao Tula Ram Marg

Ulan Batar Road to Rao Tula Ram Marg

11 AM to 12 PM:

Advertisment

Sardar Patel Marg, Vikas Marg, Janpath Road and Tolstoy Road, the following measures will be implemented:

No vehicle will be allowed to halt or park anywhere on C-Hexagon, Janpath Road, Sardar Patel Marg and other surrounding areas. Vehicle will be allowed to halt or park on Sikandra Road, Firoz Shah Road, MLNP, Vikas Marg, Noida Link Road Akshardham and adjoining roads.

Suggested route:

Commuters going from Dr. Rajender Prasad Marg towards Janpath Marg are advised to use Raisina Road towards roundabout Windsor place to Ashoka Road to C Hexagon. Commuters going towards Janpath Marg from Ashoka Road may use round about Windsor place to Ashoka Road to C Hexagon. And those going towards Janpath from outer circle Connaught place (Janpath Road) may use Ashoka Road to C Hexagon

Vehicles moving towards 11 Murti to RML may use Vande Matram Marg from Dhaula Kuan Flyover to R/A Shankar Road, Talkatora Road and Sheikh Mujib-Ur-Rehman Marg. Commuters going towards C HEXAGON from Zakir Hussain Marg may use Mathura Road T-Point to reach their destination.

Routes to avoid:

Sardar Patel Marg

Teen Murti Marg

Akbar Road (up to R/A MLNP)

Janpath Marg

Firoz Shah Road

Sikandra Road

W-Point

Vikas Marg

Noida Link Road (Akshardham)

Diversion points:

Tilak Marg-Bhagwan Dass Road Crossing

Q-Point

R/A Man Singh Road

R/A Jaswant Singh Road

K.G. Marg Masjid

Vande Matram Marg / Simon Bolivar Marg T-Point

Tolstoy-Barakhamba Road Crossing

Jantar Mantar Cut on Raisina Road

Outer Circle Janpath

Outer Circle K.G. Marg

R/A Boota Singh

R/A Rail Bhawan • R/A RML



