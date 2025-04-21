US Vice President JD Vance, on Monday (Apr 21), arrived in Delhi for his first official visit to India.

Upon his arrival at the Palam airport, Vance received a ceremonial Guard of Honour.

The US vice president, along with his children and Second Lady Usha Vance, was welcomed by Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw.

Several hoardings were also placed close to the airport ahead of Vance's India visit.

Vance's four-day official visit to India

Vance is on a four-day official visit to India, from April 21 to 24, during which he is scheduled to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi today.

The formal meeting between PM Modi and Vance is scheduled for 6:30 pm at the Prime Minister's official residence, 7, Lok Kalyan Marg.

The discussions will likely be centred around strengthening economic, trade, and defence cooperation between the two nations.

The meeting between PM Modi and Vance also comes amid US President Donald Trump's trade tariff threat.

Following the official meetings, the Vance family will travel to Jaipur on Tuesday (Apr 22) and on Wednesday (Apr 23), he is scheduled to visit Agra.

Vance's visit to India is expected to bolster bilateral ties between the two nations, with discussions covering key issues between India and the US.

During the weekly media briefing last Thursday (Apr 17), on being asked about the possibility of tariff discussions Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said, "We have a comprehensive strategic global partnership; when you have that level of partnership with any country, obviously, you will discuss all relevant issues."

He added, "Of course, our relationship is such that we are doing anything that is part of our human endeavour from part of our bilateral engagement ... so all these bilateral issues will be discussed and we are very positive that the visit will give a further boost to our bilateral ties."

He also highlighted that the discussions between both countries regarding a potential trade agreement. "We are talking to the US side so that a bilateral trade agreement can be done," he said.