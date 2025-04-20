Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will host the American Vice President JD Vance and his Indian origin wife Usha Vance on Monday (April 21) after a discussion of key issues such as tariffs with the US VP.

The US vice president, his wife, Usha, and their three children -- Ewan, Vivek and Mirabel -- are scheduled to land at the Palam airbase here at 10 am on Monday on a four-day India visit. The couple is likely to visit Delhi's Akshardham temple.

The US VP and his family are expected to be welcomed by a senior Indian Union minister on their arrival. Apart from Delhi, the family is also scheduled to visit Jaipur and Agra.

Vance is likely to be accompanied by at least five senior officials. The officials are reportedly likely from the Pentagon and the State Department, NDTV reported.

The sources also said that just hours after landing in India, Vance and family are scheduled to visit the Swaminarayan Akshardham temple and could also go to a shopping complex selling traditional Indian handcrafted goods.

The schedule

There are reports that PM Modi will host Vance for talks that are expected to focus on an early finalisation of the proposed India-US bilateral trade agreement.

After this, the Indian PM is likely to host the US VP and other officials for dinner.

Sources familiar with the matter told NDTV that Vance and his family leave for Jaipur on Monday night.

(With inputs from agencies)