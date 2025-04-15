US vice president JD Vance completed the White House visit of national college football champions Ohio State University by fumbling their championship trophy. The incident happened on Monday (Apr 14) when Vance, trusted to run the country in case of emergencies as number 2 to Donald Trump, tried to lift the trophy.

He grabbed it from top, without realising that it is a two-part trophy. He picked up the football shaped top and the bottom dropped on the ground and started rolling away.

Vance was helped by OSU running back TreVeyon Henderson and coach Ryan Day to put the pieces back and then try and pick up again.

The CFP National Championship Trophy falls apart as VP JD Vance tries to hold it aloft at the White House. pic.twitter.com/XYmZRnCsK0 — Philip Melanchthon Wegmann (@PhilipWegmann) April 14, 2025

Vance, who himself is an OSU alumni, said after video started circulating on social media: "I didn't want anyone after Ohio State to get the trophy so I decided to break it," he wrote on X.

Trump, meanwhile, credited OSU to win the trophy despite the 'adversity' - hinting at their loss against unranked Michigan in November last year.

Vance, in his speech before fumbling the trophy, said: I don't know who let the guy over in the corner here, in a Michigan hat, into this celebration. But I'm about to tell the Secret Service, 'You've got a dangerous weapon, sir.'"

Teams which win national championships at college and pro level are often invited to White House to honour their achievement. In Donald Trump's first term as president though, many winners decided against it or were not invited by the White House.

In the second term, however, the things seem to have changed a bit as the teams look open to visit the White House. Super Bowl winners Philadelphia Eagles have been extended an invitation which they have accepted and the White House recently hosted LA Dodgers to celebrate their 2024 World Series victory.