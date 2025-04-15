Hailey Van Lith was a sure pick ahead of Monday's (Apr 14) WNBA Draft 2025. The TCU guard was the the 11th pick overall by Chicago Sky as she looks forward to begin her journey as a professional. In her last college basketball season, she helped Horned Frogs to their first ever Elite Eight - cementing her status as future star.

Advertisment

Van Lith spent her college years at Louisville, LSU and TCU. She played for Louisville from 2020-23, LSU in 2023-25 and TCU in 2024-25 seasons. Overall, she played 172 college basketball games and averaged 15.2 points, 4.1 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game with a field goal percentage of 42.2.

Also Read - Champions League: Mbappe to lead charge for Real Madrid vs Arsenal in hunt for glory

In TCU's historic run this season, Van Lith was a cornerstone as she averaged 17.9 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 5.4 assists per game.

Advertisment

It was, however, her appearance on the Orange Carpet of the draft which turned all the head. Dressed in a shimmering, sleek black mini dress which she paired with black heels and a matching clutch. What enhanced her looks for was her side-swept waves along with the confidence she exuberated.

Hailey Van Lith is here on the Orange Carpet ahead of her big night 🔥



Orange Carpet | Presented by @Coach pic.twitter.com/rsPrch7dic — WNBA (@WNBA) April 14, 2025

Advertisment

Sedona Prince from TCU goes undrafted

Sedona, 24, was in chatter ahead of the draft which took place on Monday (Apr 14) but her name wasn't even called out for a team to show any interest.

Prince somewhat has been a limelight figure for various reasons including her social media posts about gender equity, alleged physical abuse and a landmark antitrust lawsuit to get money for the college athletes.

Sedona started her career with Texas for her freshman year before transferring to Oregon for 2019-20 season onwards. She graduated from Oregon in 2022 and joined TCU for 2023-2025.

The baller, however, has been involved in some controversies as well. Four women have accused her of misconduct and two out of those allegations are about sexual misconduct.