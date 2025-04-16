US Vice President JD Vance will visit India and Italy from April 18 to April 24 along with the second family, the White House announced on Wednesday (Apr 16). Vance will discuss matters concerning economic and geopolitical priorities with the leaders from both nations. This comes amid the global trade war unleashed by US President Donald Trump.

Advertisment

Also read | 'Sort of absurd': Zelensky, Vance’s relationship hits new low; US VP hits back after Ukraine accuses US of siding with Russia

Vance will first travel to Italy this week and then to India, a spokesperson for the vice president confirmed. He will be accompanied by his wife, Usha Vance, and three children – Ewan, Vivek, and Mirabel – during the week-long trip.

Vance’s trip to India

Advertisment

Vance will hold meetings with the Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, according to the statement released by the White House. He will visit three locations in India, including New Delhi, Jaipur, and Agra.

Also read | WATCH - US vice president JD Vance fumbles OSU's national championship trophy then says 'I decided to break it'

Meanwhile, Indian officials are working to wrap up tariff talks with the US in six weeks, Bloomberg News reported, citing a senior New Delhi official.

Advertisment

Although Vance’s visit to India is likely to be more of a private trip, it will also carry official components, the report added.

The vice president and the second family will also take part in activities at the cultural sites of India.

Also read | Oops! Video shows moment Vance dropped college football trophy: '...so I decided to break it'

Vance to meet Italian PM Meloni

The US vice president is also set to meet Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni in Rome before heading to meet the Vatican Secretary of State, Cardinal Pietro Parolin. He will participate in ceremonies ahead of Easter Sunday.

Following Meloni’s meeting with Vance, she will head to Washington to meet Trump at the White House on Thursday (Apr 16). The talks will be focused on securing tariff relief for the European Union.

Watch | India-US trade: Phase-1 talks advance, in-person in May

Trump has imposed sweeping tariffs on major trade partners of the US, sending shockwaves in global markets. However, he announced a 90-day pause for several nations, giving them a chance to negotiate deals. A lower 10 per cent rate is in place for most nations.