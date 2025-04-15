Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and US Vice President JD Vance have once again clashed their metaphorical swords, with both leaders trading sharp words over America’s role in the war against Russia.

Speaking on 15 April, Vance hit back at recent comments made by Zelensky, calling it “absurd” to claim that the United States is siding with Moscow. “I think it's sort of absurd for Zelensky to tell the (American) government, which is currently keeping his entire government and war effort together, that we are somehow on the side of the Russians,” Vance told Reuters.

His comments followed an earlier interview in which Zelensky accused the US vice president of echoing Kremlin narratives and attempting to justify Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

'A shift in reality'

Zelensky, in an interview with CBS News, reflected on his strained meeting with Vance at the White House on 28 February. He described a “shift in tone, a shift in reality,” and criticised Vance’s unwillingness to acknowledge the suffering caused by the war.

During the Oval Office meeting, Zelensky invited Vance to Ukraine to witness the devastation firsthand. Vance declined the offer, accusing Kyiv of organising “propaganda tours” for Western officials to manipulate views on the war.

A long-standing divide

Vance, a key figure in the Trump administration's "America First" agenda, has long argued against US military aid to Ukraine. He says continued support places an unnecessary burden on American taxpayers and distracts from domestic issues.

Ever since Russia invaded Ukraine in 2022, Vance has been criticised for downplaying the conflict’s importance and repeating arguments seen as favourable to Russia. Just days after the war began, he said he “doesn't care about Ukraine,” a comment he has stood by, saying his focus is on protecting US interests.

"That doesn't mean you morally support the Russian cause, or that you support the full-scale invasion," Vance explained.

"But you do have to try to understand what are their strategic red lines, in the same way that you have to try to understand what the Ukrainians are trying to get out of the conflict," he added.

Zelensky warns of Russia’s true intentions

Zelensky, however, has remained firm in his warnings. He insists that Russia is not interested in dialogue but in domination and that Ukraine’s only hope lies in continued Western backing, military, financial, and political.

The disagreement between the two leaders highlights the growing divide between Kyiv and parts of the Trump administration, with Vance’s latest comments marking another low in their troubled relationship.